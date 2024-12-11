SI

Randy Moss’s Son Angrily Shoots Down Report About His Father's Health

Moss stepped away from his role as an analyst on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown due to a "personal health challenge."

Former NFL star receiver Randy Moss receives gold jacket from presenter and son Thaddeus Moss during the Enshrinee's gold jacket dinner at the Canton Civic Center on August 3, 2018.
Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN NFL analyst Randy Moss announced this past week that he would be stepping away from the network as he and his family battle "something internally." Since then, Moss has received an outpouring of support from his colleagues at ESPN, his former teammate on the New England Patriots, Tom Brady and the NFL community as a whole.

One such voice, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., father of 11-time Pro Bowl selection Larry Fitzgerald, took to X (formerly Twitter) to implore his followers to pray for Moss, but seemingly revealed the legendary wide receiver's health diagnosis, to the chagrin of Moss's son Thaddeus.

"66th NFL Hall of of Fame Ceremony here in Las Vegas just heard that Vikings HOF Randy Moss has liver cancer," Fitzgerald Sr. wrote on X. "Let’s show the power of prayer and pull Moss through this..I love you Randy."

Thaddeus Moss, incensed that Fitzgerald Sr. revealed information private to his father to the public, responded to the post.

When Pro Football Hall of Famer and Moss teammate Brett Favre also tweeted that he had heard that Moss had liver cancer, Moss's son responded, thanking Favre for his respects while refuting the rumor.

"Brett , the support is appreciated, truly. This is not true. My father will address the world when he is ready to," Moss wrote.

During a decorated NFL career that spanned 14 seasons, Moss, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, became known as one of the greatest playmakers at the wide receiver position in league history. He ranks fourth on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list and his 156 touchdown receptions are the second-most all-time.

Moss joined ESPN as an NFL analyst in July of 2016, and he regularly appears on Sunday NFL Countdown, as well as Monday Night Countdown.

