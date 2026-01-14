Ranking the Eight Remaining Quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Playoffs

Following up on what was an epic opening weekend of the 2025 NFL playoffs is the divisional round—as the final eight teams remaining across the league continue their attempt to appear in, and ultimately win, Super Bowl LX.

The slate saw four of six games decided in the final minutes, the two come down to the fourth quarter before breaking open, and also featured a mix of high-quality quarterback performances—and some others that left much to be desired.

While football is ultimately a team sport, it’s no secret that who’s under center can make or break a season and, more often than not, is an integral part of a team’s success. On that note, here are Sports Illustrated’s latest quarterback rankings heading into Divisional Round weekend.

8. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix and the Broncos earned the AFC's No. 1 seed. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Sorry, Broncos fans, but we just haven’t seen enough from Bo Nix to warrant putting him any higher on this list.

While he did lead Denver to a 14–3 record this past season, his efficiency numbers went down across the board and in his lone playoff game last season, completed just 59.1% of his passes for 144 yards in a 31–7 loss to the Bills.

7. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Once considered to be an NFL draft bust, Sam Darnold has been lights out over the past two regular seasons, leading both the Vikings and Seahawks to 14-win campaigns.

In last year’s playoffs, however, he returned to his old form in a Minnesota loss to the Rams, leading many—including myself—to wonder whether the lights may still be too bright for the 28-year-old.

6. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams and the Bears have found ways to win all season long. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams’s performance in Saturday night’s Bears comeback win over the Packers highlighted the most important quality a quarterback needs for postseason success: resilience. Despite his team being down 21–6 heading into the fourth quarter, the second-year pro never quit, and in turn, led Chicago to its first playoff win since 2010.

On the flip side, however, Williams completed just 50% of his passes on Green Bay’s defense and turned the football over twice—a trend that will have to be bucked if he wants to keep his team in the fight.

5. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud and the Texans took down the Steelers on Monday night. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Take Monday’s win over the Steelers out of it for a second.

Heading into the 2025 postseason, C.J. Stroud had compiled a 2–2 playoff record while completing 66% of his passes for 976 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception while reaching the divisional round twice—including a trip to Arrowhead last January where his team went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes’s Chiefs.

Now, despite not playing his best football on Monday night in Pittsburgh, both he and coach DeMeco Ryans are headed there for a third straight year after a wild-card throttling of the Steelers.

4. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is trying to make it to his second Super Bowl with the 49ers. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy is among the most experienced playoff quarterbacks left in the field in 2025, having started seven postseason games for the 49ers over the last three years while notching a 7–2 record, accounting for nine total touchdowns, and leading San Francisco to an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII.

The former Mr. Irrelevant did it again last Sunday with a last-minute road win over the Eagles, and will look to keep the it rolling as he and his team head back to Seattle to face the Seahawks for the second time in three weeks—with plenty more at stake this time.

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye has the Patriots back rolling in the playoffs. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Drake "Drake Maye" Maye did just enough in his playoff debut last Sunday night against the Chargers to send the Patriots back to the divisional round for the first time since 2018.

Though he completed just 56.6% of his passes and committed two turnovers, the 23-year-old led New England in rushing with 66 yards, and also guided three unanswered second-half scoring drives—the last of which was capped by a picture-perfect touch pass to Hunter Henry that gave his team a two-score lead with just under 10 minutes to go.

He’ll need to be better against the daunting Houston defense this coming weekend, but 1–0 in the postseason is 1–0 in the postseason, no matter how you slice it.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen led the Bills to victory over the Jaguars on Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite dealing with a smorgasbord of injuries, Josh Allen helped the Bills to a 27–24 win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon thanks to a one-yard rushing touchdown with just over a minute left to play.

The victory marked Allen’s eighth career postseason victory, booked his sixth trip to the divisional round, and, without the Chiefs—historically his playoff kryptonite—in his path, set Buffalo up with a real chance to win a Super Bowl title ... so long as he stays healthy.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford and the Rams took down the Panthers on Saturday afternoon in Carolina. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Speaking of the Super Bowl, the sole owner of a Lombardi Trophy on the list earns the No. 1 spot on our list not by default, but because of his elite play.

Matthew Stafford has put together arguably the best season of his career in 2025, leading the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46) while posting the league’s second-highest passer rating (109.2) and guiding the Rams to a 12–5 record and a playoff berth.

To put the cherry on top, he was able to keep things rolling last Saturday, leading L.A. to a last-minute win over the Panthers by hitting tight end Colby Parkinson for a go-ahead touchdown with 38 seconds remaining—sending the Rams back to the divisional round for a second consecutive season.

Clutch factor. Experience. Moxie. Stafford’s got it all.

