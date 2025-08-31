Ranking the 2025 NFL Starting Quarterbacks Age 25 and Under
The 2025 regular season is officially around the corner, and with that, it's time to rank some quarterbacks.
Not just any quarterbacks, however. Success in the NFL is predicated on having a franchise signal caller under center—yet the truly elite ones are few and far between. Because of that, teams across the league are in constant pursuit of the guy, and in turn will pivot their plans at a moment's notice for a shinier—and frankly, younger—option.
As such, over 1/3 of the league's starting quarterbacks entering 2025 are just 25 year old or younger. Let's rank them:
12. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints
Age: 24
New head coach Kellen Moore took his sweet time this summer, but eventually named Spencer Rattler the Saints' starting quarterback on Tuesday afternoon.
Rattler beat out third-year pro Jake Haener and rookie Tyler Shough for the gig after starting two of New Orleans' three preseason games this summer. Over the three contests he completed 30-of-41 pass attempts (73%) for 295 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
After being selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft, Rattler started six games as a rookie, going 0-6 while throwing four touchdowns and turning the ball over eight times.
11. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
Age: 22
J.J. McCarthy was supposed to have a soft landing into the NFL last season. Despite selecting him with the No. 10 overall pick in last April's draft, Minnesota had already signed veteran Sam Darnold that offseason—which in turn would let the then-21-year-old develop and grow at his own pace before taking the starting reins.
Unfortunately, McCarthy tore his meniscus last August and missed the entirety of his rookie campaign. Instead of getting ready for game action, he's spent the last 12 months rehabbing.
Now? McCarthy enters 2025 as the Vikings' clear-cut starting quarterback. It's sink or swim time for the former Michigan Wolverine.
10. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
Age: 25
Michael Penix Jr. is entering his first full season as the Falcons' starting quarterback after taking over for Kirk Cousins down the stretch of 2024.
The former Washington Huskie went 1-2 in three starts last season while completing 58.1% of his throws for 775 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also added a rushing touchdown.
While certainly unproven, Penix Jr. has an abundance of offensive talent around him in Atlanta, including Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. The pieces are there for him to succeed.
9. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Age: 23
Arguably the most under-hyped QB taken No. 1 of all time, Cam Ward has put together a quality summer for the Titans in his first NFL training camp, forcing head coach Brian Callahan to sing his praises:
"He’s shown all the things that we needed to see from an operations standpoint,” Callahan said after Tennessee's second exhibition contest. "Everything about Cam as far as handling the operation, being in the stadium, two road environments, all that’s great."
The former Miami Hurricane completed 10-of-19 passes for 145 yards while playing just a handful of drives across Tennessee's three preseason games. The real test for the rookie will come when they take on the Broncos, in Denver, to kick off the regular season.
8. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Age: 24
It's been a wild ride for quarterback Bryce Young throughout his first two years in the NFL. The 24-year-old has already been drafted first overall, deemed the savior of the Panthers' franchise, benched for poor play, labeled a bust, and rebounded to put together a promising end to his second season in 2025.
Young now enters Year 3 in Carolina—and his second under head coach Dave Canales—as he looks to further his grasp on the offense with an improved wide receiver corps after the team selected Tet McMillan with the No. 10 pick at this year’s draft.
7. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Age: 23
This coming season might as well be Caleb Williams's rookie campaign in Chicago. The 2024 No. 1 pick was forced into an unwinnable situation last year with head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who were both let go before the Bears' stretch run.
Williams now enters 2025 with an offensive guru in his ear in head coach Ben Johnson—and already looks to have a solid grasp on their system, completing 17-of-25 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns over a handful of drives during the preseason.
6. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Age: 25
Bo Nix was considered to be a project coming into the NFL, and instead turned heads almost immediately. With the help of head coach Sean Payton, the former Oregon Duck threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns as a rookie while leading the Broncos back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Now do it again.
5. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Age: 23
Drake Maye started 12 games for the Patriots as a rookie, going 3-9—er, 1-9, given he left two wins in the first quarter—and completing 66.6% of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also added 421 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The 22-year-old was among the few bright spots in New England in 2024.
Now, with a stable head coach in Mike Vrabel and a proven offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels, look for Maye to take a second-year leap—if his offensive line can keep him upright.
4. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 25
Somehow, Trevor Lawrence is still just 25 years old as he heads into his fifth NFL season. The former Clemson Tiger has seen the worst of times (a 3-14 rookie campaign under Urban Meyer) and the best of times (a playoff appearance in 2022) since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Jaguars in '21.
When healthy, Lawrence can be a productive player. He heads into year five having thrown for 13,815 yards and tallying 83 total touchdowns—to go with 68 turnovers—and now has a new-age, offensive-minded head coach in Liam Coen. It's a make-or-break year for the long-haired QB, but it's one I believe he can handle.
3. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Age: 23
C.J. Stroud has put on a show throughout his first two NFL seasons. He earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023, has thrown for 7,835 yards and tallied 46 total touchdowns, and has led the Texans to two straight playoff appearances—going 2-2 with a 100.5 postseason passer rating.
Now entering year three with a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley at the helm, Stroud may have his hardest professional hurdle in front of him yet. Not only is he learning a new system, but the offensive line in front of him is sub-par at best, with multiple new starters in 2025.
2. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Age: 25
The 49ers paid Brock Purdy what he deserves this offseason, awarding the former Mr. Irrelevant with a five-year contract extension that ties him to the Bay Area through the 2030 NFL season—and includes a no-trade clause.
Over his first three NFL seasons, Purdy is 23-13 as a starter, has thrown for 9,518 yards and 64 touchdowns, and led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023.
Coming off a 6-9 season in 2024, hardly a fault of his own, the 25-year-old will now look to rebound with what should be a healthier offense around him in '25.
1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Age: 24
Isn't it obvious? Jayden Daniels is already a bona fide superstar at just 24 years old. The 2024 No. 2 pick turned the Commanders from a 4-13 team to a 12-5 one in just a single offseason, throwing for 3,500+ yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for six more. He then led Washington on an impressive playoff run before an NFC championship game to their division rival Eagles.
It should be all but up from here for Daniels. Kliff Kingsbury is back as offensive coordinator, Terry McLaurin was paid, and the team traded for Deebo Samuel this offseason.
The Commanders are a Super Bowl contender, and their quarterback is the reason why.