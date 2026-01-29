John Harbaugh Had Classy Message for New Ravens Coach Jesse Minter

Jesse Minter has big shoes to fill in Baltimore.

After firing longtime coach John Harbaugh following 18 seasons, the Ravens tabbed Jesse Minter as their next head coach. Minter is just the fourth coach in the franchise’s history, and will follow a coach in Harbaugh that led the Ravens to a Super Bowl championship and regularly brought his team to the playoffs.

Speaking to the media for the first time since becoming the Ravens’ head coach, Minter noted that he’s spoken to Harbaugh a few times recently, and that Harbaugh even texted him, “I think they should hire you.”

"Tons of respect for John. The 18 years here. Wonderful success. A Super Bowl. Probably in the Ring of Honor one day,” Minter added. “... Love John. Really just take the foundation in place and build on it. And make it better. And put my own spin on it. And not try to be John Harbaugh, not try to be Jim Harbaugh. Be myself. Connect with everybody. Make it about all of us."

Minter of course has ties to both John Harbaugh and the Harbaugh family. His first coaching job in the NFL came under John from 2017-20 when he was a defensive assistant coach on the Ravens. He has spent the last four years working with John’s brother Jim as a defensive coordinator for both Michigan and the Chargers. A phenomenal defensive mind, Minter clearly left a strong impression on both Harbaugh brothers and has their belief as he takes over the Ravens for his first head coaching position.

Meanwhile, Harbaugh was naturally disappointed after the Ravens fired him, but he is excited for the next step in his own coaching career with the New York Football Giants. Harbaugh has called it a “profound honor” to coach a historic franchise like the Giants, and is looking forward to leading his next team.

