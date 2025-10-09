Ravens Defense Hopes to Bounce Back vs. Rams
The Baltimore Ravens defense is the league's worst when it comes to giving up points.
The defense has allowed just over 35 points per game during their shocking 1-4 start, but rookie Malaki Starks hopes to turn things around in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.
"I think the biggest thing is just to get back to playing our type of defense and who we want to be. I think we know who we have in the room," Starks said.
"We know the guys that we have on the defense in the locker room [and] the type of coaches that we have. [I think our mindset is] just really focusing on ourselves [and] finding out what we need to do to get to where we want to be and just kind of focusing on the steps, and not so much of the bigger goal."
The Ravens are injured in a lot of key areas, but that shouldn't result in a complete derailing of the team. It's up to the players on the field to play better than they have in the first five games of the year.
Starks explained that the mindset of the defense isn't really changing, but it is being reiterated as the Ravens look to save their season.
"You're playing with guys who know how to do their job," Starks said.
"[They are] people you can trust. And yes, the season is not going how we want it to. We're not getting the outcomes that we want right now, but there's not a single guy in that locker room that doesn't trust the person next to them. And I think that's the biggest, the best thing, really.
"So, nobody is really focusing on like, 'OK, I have to do my job and then, I have to go make a play. I have to go make a play.' The biggest thing is you make the play whenever it comes to you. I think that's kind of the mindset of everybody."
The Ravens will face a tough Rams offense at home in Week 6, which is led by a dynamic duo of receivers in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. The Ravens defense, especially Starks and the secondary, will have to be on their A-game if they want to snap their three-game losing streak.
It won't be easy for the Ravens, but the hope is that a strong week of practice can get them back on track.
