Ravens Get Another Joe Flacco Shot After Shocking Trade
The Cleveland Browns executed on a rare inter-divisional trade earlier today, sending veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and a 6th-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 5th-round pick, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. The former Baltimore Ravens icon is on the move again, and this directly concerns his former team.
The move provides the Bengals with a bit more firepower to inject into their offense, with the 40-year-old veteran of veterans still unafraid to sling the football. Cincinnati's scoring attack has been a shell of itself since their franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow, went down three weeks ago with turf toe, leaving star wide receivers like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with no one to air the ball out to them.
Flacco is not the backup he was even two years ago in Cleveland, when he completed his triumphant resurgence back into the league two years ago in joining the defense-first Browns from straight off of the couch. His most recent stint there was considerably rockier, with his accumulating six interceptions to two touchdowns on 40 passing attempts per game, and the Browns seemed to indicate their willingness to turn the page on their second Flacco era in handing rookie Dillon Gabriel the Week 5 start.
While he's far from a game-changer in his present elderly state, he'll still make for a welcome veteran addition over Jake Browning, Cincinnati's previous backup, who's worn out his welcome as the spot starter after three consecutive losses for the once-formidably Bengals.
The Ravens have plenty of experience with Flacco, and that goes beyond his famous Super Bowl MVP-winning career in Baltimore. He's played them on occasion since embarking on his travels across the league, most recently squaring off against his former team in Week 2. That accounted for the Ravens' sole win in their woeful 1-4 record, with their defense briefly living up to its potential in a 41-17 clobbering.
"I've been here so much. I know that's easy to talk about, but we're professionals, and you have to be able to go out there and play the game without really having that be a part of it, and I think I was,"Flacco told reporters after the teams' early-season matchup.
"Yes, it was cool to see some ex-teammates, but you get to do that here and there, depending on where you go anyway, because you're playing against guys that you've played with.I've said it all week; this place is a special place to play. The fans here are unbelievable, but beyond that, it's a football game," he continued.
The Ravens, who've succumbed to their first-place schedule enough to tie the Browns in the standings, could face Flacco up to two more times this season. They were already loosely preparing to see him again on Nov. 16 for the Browns' chance at a rematch, but now get a little bit more time with the Bengals and Ravens slated to match up during Weeks 13 and 15.
Ravens fans always seem happy whenever Flacco comes to town, and he already enjoyed something of a homecoming in Week 2. The Baltimore legend continues donning new rival threads, now becoming the first ever player to start for all three of the Ravens, Browns and, presumably, Bengals, and can now look ahead to a few more headlining matchups.
