Ravens LB Breaks Down Browns Offense
The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to get past their Week 1 embarrassment with a quick turnaround against the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns for their home opener.
Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy wants to look past the team's struggles in Week 1 by bouncing back with a big win against the Browns in front of their home fans.
"I'm so ready for the Browns," Van Noy said.
"I'm not even thinking about that game. That's just something that we're focused on now going forward, is just worrying about the Browns, honestly. That loss, it hurt, but we're already over it. We have to [be over it]. We have 16 other games to worry about, and this one's the next one.
"All our attention and focus is on the Browns O-line, Joe Flacco and being able to stop the receivers like [David] Njoku. The young guy – I'm sorry I don't know his name yet, but he's No. 44 [Harold Fannin Jr.] – he's a very, very good player. [Dylan] Sampson, the running back, they have some talent over there, and we're focused on them."
The game against the Browns comes with a little more intrigue since it will be the first game the Ravens face off against Flacco, their former Super Bowl MVP quarterback.
"Looking forward to the challenge of the Browns, Joe Flacco coming back to a place where he's won a Super Bowl and the emotions of that," Van Noy said.
"He's going to want to play really well, so the competition of how the Browns defense has performed over the years, and our defense needs to step up. It's exciting to have that challenge and being able to have the opportunity to play and the perspective and the opportunity to play on Sunday. We're excited about that."
On top of the Ravens facing Flacco and it being a divisional game, the team wants to be able to bounce back after their tough Week 1 loss. The defense surrendered 41 points, so the unit wants to be able to get back into shape by showing up strong against the Browns.
In a sense, the Ravens are in must-win territory against the Browns, so the defense should take the game very seriously.
