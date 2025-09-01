Ravens' Lamar Jackson Releases Hype Video Ahead of Season Opener
Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson put together one of the best seasons ever by a quarterback in 2024, throwing for 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions and posting a stellar 119.6 passer rating. Oh, and he also broke the record for career rushing yards by a quarterback along the way.
Naturally, the question on everyone's is, what will he do for a follow-up act?
Jackson is still firmly in his prime at just 28 years old, and after falling just short of his third MVP award last season, he should have a chip on his shoulder going into the year. Additionally, he has arguably the best supporting cast of his entire career, now featuring former All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins as a No. 3 option. If there's any time for him to finally win a Super Bowl, this is it.
It's clear that Jackson is excited for the year ahead, as on Sunday, Jackson released a thrilling hype video for Sunday's regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
Take a look at the video below:
The fact that the Ravens are opening against the Bills of all teams is, obviously, significant for a number of reasons. First, Buffalo ended Baltimore's Super Bowl dreams last season with a 27-25 victory at Highmark Stadium, a game that the Ravens had numerous chances to win but shot themselves in the foot repeatedly. Second, Bills quarterback Josh Allen edged out Jackson for MVP, some would even say robbed him.
For those reasons and more, Jackson and the Ravens have revenge on their minds heading into this game.
"It's football, everything is not going to go our way," Jackson told reporters on June 17. "Before, it was like, 'Oh, he can't win a playoff game,' and then we won a playoff game. We got to the AFC Championship two years ago. We just fell short. We fell two games short this [past] year. We're going to bounce back, and when we come back, I feel like we are going to have vengeance on our minds."
Of course, the season doesn't hinge on this game, as the real test for Baltimore lies in January. However, going into Buffalo and avenging their playoff loss would be one heck of a statement for the Ravens to make as they kick off a make-or-break season.
