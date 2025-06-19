Ravens' Lamar Jackson Seeking Vengeance Against Bills
The Baltimore Ravens have long been on that ever-hated "cusp" of reaching the Super Bowl for almost a decade. Ever since they drafted Lamar Jackson in the first round out of Louisville, they have been one of the top teams in the NFL and consistently in contention to make it out of the AFC.
However, when the calendar flips from December to January, the Ravens routinely struggle to make an impact. With Jackson under center, the Ravens are a mere 3-5 in the playoffs, and are a combined 0-3 against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The latest of those losses came in the divisional round of the playoffs this past season. The Ravens had three turnovers, two of which fell on the shoulders of Jackson. He threw an early interception to Taylor Rapp. The other was a fumble returned inside the 10-yard line, which the Bills turned into a touchdown four plays later.
Jackson spoke to the media for the first time since the playoff loss during mandatory minicamp, saying he and the Ravens are out for revenge after the heartbreaking playoff loss.
"We're going to bounce back," Jackson said via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "And when we come back, I feel like we're going to have vengeance on our mind."
Jackson added that while the loss still haunts him, and that he wishes things had gone different, the Ravens will learn from it and be better when they are in a similar spot.
"We wish we would have won the game," Jackson said. "I wish I didn't throw that interception. I wish I didn't fumble. I wish the mishap didn't happen. But it happened. It's just a lesson learned. So next time, we're going to do something better."
Jackson, Andrews, and the rest of the Ravens won't have to wait long to face off against Josh Allen and the Bills again, as they will open their season in Buffalo on Sunday Night Football.
