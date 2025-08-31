Ravens' Malaki Starks a Top DROY Contender
Over the years, the Baltimore Ravens have had seemingly perfect prospects fall into their laps at the NFL Draft, and they might've had another one this year.
The Ravens had a glaring need at safety entering the draft, and lo and behold, they had Georgia's Malaki Starks, arguably the best safety in the class, fall to them at No. 27 overall. Starks may not have the eye-popping athleticism of other safeties, but he was a reliable three-year starter for one of college football's best defenses, and appears to be an excellent scheme fit for Zach Orr's unit.
As a result, Starks has received quite a lot of buzz as a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate. ESPN's Matt Miller recently named him as the third-most-likely candidate to win the award, only behind New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter and Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron.
"Part of the criteria for making this list is being at a position that can accumulate stats (like sacks or interceptions), while being on a defense that puts you in a position to make plays," Miller wrote. "Starks and the Ravens are a perfect match in that regard. A versatile safety, Starks will line up next to Kyle Hamilton to form a duo that can take the ball away and make big hits. Starks' rookie stat line may not feature the most interceptions (he had six career picks in three collegiate seasons), but he could fill up the box score with tackles, TFLs, picks and passes defensed."
On that note, ESPN's Mike Clay projected Starks to lead all rookies with 85 total tackles, 20 ahead of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson in second place. He also projected Starks to snag two interceptions, tied with Barron for the most among rookies.
Starks has reportedly been showing out in training camp and looked good in his brief preseason action, but what should get Ravens fans more excited than anything are comments from star safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton - who recently signed a four-year, $100.4 million extension to become the highest-paid safety in NFL history - went on record saying that he feels Starks looks much better than he did as a rookie.
"I honestly think he's miles ahead of where I was at that point in his NFL career, but [he's] super talented," Hamilton told reporters on July 25. "So, that's a big thing right now, just trying to help him be the best player he can be, because once it all clicks for him, he's going to be one of the best in the league. I'm confident in saying that."
