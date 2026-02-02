Ravens Find Perfect DeAndre Hopkins Replacement in Latest Mock Draft

Even though the Baltimore Ravens are two months away from the 2026 NFL Draft, that doesn't mean the work to find the next great talent isn't already underway.

This draft has a different feel to it, as it will be the first in 18 years without John Harbaugh as the head coach, with Jesse Minter doing the honors as he works with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta on preparation. Baltimore will have 10 picks going into the NFL draft, which includes four fifth-round picks and two seventh-round picks.

ESPN NFL Draft expert Matt Miller focused only on the first two rounds of his mock draft, as the Ravens have the 14th and 45th overall picks. Here is what Miller has for each selection:

Round 1, Pick 14: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State WR

"The Ravens brought in defensive-minded Jesse Minter as their new coach, but that doesn't lock Baltimore into a defender in Round 1," Miller said. "This team lacks reliable options for Lamar Jackson outside of Zay Flowers-- who has back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons -- and needs to diversify its passing attack. At 6-foot-3, Tyson would give Jackson the bigger-bodied target he needs. I've long been an advocate of expanding Jackson's strike zone with bigger receivers as opposed to smaller, speedier targets. Tyson overcame drop issues in 2024 to put together a cleaner, more complete résumé last season. There are injury questions, but he profiles as a WR1 who can win on vertical routes and has an expanded route tree for inside and breaking patterns."

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This past season at Arizona State, Tyson caught 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. Back in 2024, he had 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns.

With DeAndre Hopkins a free agent, Tyson would give Jackson a different weapon in the offense to throw it to as he already has Flowers and Rashod Bateman. After Bateman's disappointing 2025 campaign, it makes sense to get Tyson into the buildinganother weapon in the passing game, and either be WR2 or WR3 for the Ravens' offense.

Round 2, Pick 45: LT Overton, Alabama EDGE

"Overton is a 'tweener edge rusher at 6-foot-5 and 278 pounds, but his upside as a pass rusher makes him an intriguing prospect in a 30 front," Miller said. "The Ravens have to get younger and stronger on the edge of the defense."

It was a career season for Overton at Alabama in 2025, as he recorded 42 tackles, six tackles for loss, and four sacks. He started his first two years at Texas A&M before transferring to Alabama.

There are questions about whether the Ravens will re-sign Dre'Mont Jones in free agency, so Overton gives them the insurance they need. Baltimore hopes last year's second round pick edge rusher Mike Green will take a giant leap in his sophomore year so Overton has time to develop to be a rotational player in Year 1.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!