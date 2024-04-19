Raven Country

Ravens Score C- for Offseason Work

The Baltimore Ravens have struggled this offseason ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks to the media at
Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks to the media at / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Ravens are entering next week's NFL Draft with a lot of holes left to plug.

In free agency, the Ravens had more losses than gains, but they were able to snag one of the league's top free agents in running back Derrick Henry.

That's why Bleacher Report is giving the Ravens a "C-" in their league-wide report cards.

"Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta did not face an easy task this offseason. The Ravens had a massive class of internal free agents and not a ton of money to keep them around. They sustained several key losses on the offensive line and defense as a result," Bleacher Report writes.

"The biggest questions are on the offensive line. Both of their starting guards are gone. John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler went to the Jets and Lions, respectively. Trading away starting tackle Morgan Moses to the Jets for a fourth-round pick swap and a sixth-rounder seems like an unforced error."

On top of the losses on the offensive line, the team lost several defensive assets, including linebackers Patrick Queen and Jadeveon Clowney. The team did little to replace those players, but that's what the NFL Draft is there for. There's a great possibility for the Ravens to take a handful of defensive players, especially with nine picks to work with.

