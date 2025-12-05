Ravens Favorites in Do-or-Die Steelers Game

The AFC North is as open for the taking as it's been in years. As frustrating as the perennially-contending Baltimore Ravens have been amidst their sudden fall from grace, the rest of their neighbors haven't closed the door on a third-straight title for Lamar Jackson and co., opening up all sorts of stakes for their upcoming Week 14 showdown at M&T Bank Stadium.

They're slated to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time this weekend, and despite sharing equivalent 6-6 records, neither side is entering this one with much of any momentum.

While the Steelers' spiral is more obvious given their 2-5 record over their last seven games, the Ravens watched their five-game win streak go up in smoke on national TV in another important moment. They dropped the ball (literally, many times) in a 32-14 flop to the Cincinnati Bengals, folding the second they faced an offense with any firepower after over a month of marshmallow matchups.

Choosing Between Clumsy and Clumsier

DraftKings still gives the Ravens a slight -5.5 edge in this one, and Bleacher Report's analysts only barely bought into their capturing that over. This one comes down to which of these messy teams will play their way out of a win, and the Steelers are ony slightly less attractive than the December Ravens.

"History says these games are almost always decided by a field goal or less, even when it doesn't make sense, but the Steelers just feel broken," Ian Hanford wrote. "You could argue Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' struggles on offense are just as noteworthy, but only one of these head coaches heard chants in their home stadium last week calling for their job."

Throw an earthbound scoring threat like Derrick Henry against a Steelers defense that's looked like a shell of itself, and there's plenty of reason to hedge against the away team this weekend.

The Untrustworthy Ravens

But it's not as if he, or his entire team, has consistently met expectations as of recent, as the Ravens have proven time and time again that they can't be trusted to close out any secure-looking victory, especially against the wounded animal Steelers in their own version of a back-against-the-wall scenario.

"Keep in mind that the Ravens are struggling on both sides of the ball," Moe Moton argued. "They just lost 32-14 to the Cincinnati Bengals at home. Also, in11 games against Pittsburgh, Lamar Jackson has completed just 58 percent of his passes, and he's thrown more interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (eight). This game is a field-goal toss-up. Don't be surprised if new Steelers receiver Adam Thielen makes an immediate impact in a tight division battle that could go either way."

Jackson missed another midweek practice in preparing for this one, the latest in a long string of lower-leg injuries that have held the Ravens back from ever feeling healthy. As long as he continues playing inconsistent football within the same beleaguered-looking offense, though, any updates will prove tough to measure against a similarly-bruised squad.

