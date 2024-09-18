Ravens Slide Continues in NFL Power Rankings
Little has gone right for the Baltimore Ravens through the first two games of the season.
With their 26-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Ravens are 0-2 for the first time since 2015. With the loss, Baltimore fell further in the power rankings as it faces an uphill climb to return to the playoffs.
Here are where the Ravens rank heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Yahoo Sports: No. 7
Previous ranking: No. 5
"The Ravens' next three games are at Cowboys, vs. Bills and at Bengals. It's unlikely but not out of the question that Baltimore is 0-5 to start the season. Even being 1-4 would put the Ravens in a massive hole. That loss to the Raiders was really bad for them."
NFL.com: No. 9
Previous ranking: No. 5
"This team has Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers, not to mention others who could have been statistical leaders on that 2015 squad. The Ravens led 23-13 with less than 10 minutes left and couldn’t beat the Raiders -- the fourth time since 2022 that Baltimore has coughed up a double-digit fourth-quarter lead. The Ravens were bound to take a step back defensively after a huge coaching brain drain on that side of the ball, but they're leaving too many points on the field."
ESPN: No. 13
Previous ranking: No. 9
ESPN broke down the top backup or role players on each team and tabbed running back Justice Hill as that player for the Ravens.
"Hill entered the season as a change-of-pace backup to Derrick Henry but has played 72 snaps through two games, seven more than Henry. In the running game, Hill has averaged 5 yards per carry (25 yards on five rush attempts). In the passing game, he has caught eight passes for 62 yards and provides strong pass protection for QB Lamar Jackson. Last season, team officials referred to Hill as the team's unsung hero. He has kept that title so far this season."
Sports Illustrated: No. 14
Previous ranking: No. 7
"I am a little less certain of the Ravens turning the season around than Cincinnati despite very similar circumstances and, one could argue, a more concerning total team loss sustained by the Bengals. With a stung Dallas team, Buffalo and Cincinnati coming up next, we could either see John Harbaugh in the thick of the playoff hunt or looking at a top-10 pick for the first time since 2016."
CBS Sports: No. 15
Previous ranking: No. 7
"Who saw them at 0-2 after two weeks? Losing to the Chiefs is one thing, but losing to the Raiders at home is another. The offensive line is an issue."
