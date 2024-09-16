History Not on Ravens Side After 0-2 Start
On the heels of an AFC Championship game appearance and Lamar Jackson winning the second MVP of his career, the Baltimore Ravens were viewed as one of the top teams entering this season.
Now a 0-2 for the first time since 2015, the odds they even make the playoffs are on thin ice. Baltimore went 5-11 in 2015.
The Ravens' playoff hopes took a hit early in the season when they blew a 10-point lead in a 26-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in their home opener at M&T Bank Stadium.
"We define our season," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "Everybody is going to say that we're not any good. We're down and the season is over after two games. That's what's going to be said. We understand that but they're not here. They're not inside — no one inside is going to say that. We gotta take care of our stuff, take care of our business [and] take care of our work. We know that we're a good football team and we've got to keep getting better."
Baltimore was up 23-13 with 12:11 left in the game after a Derrick Henry three-yard touchdown. Las Vegas responded with 13 unanswered points that Daniel Carlson capped off with a 38-yard field goal to put his team up by the final score with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders kicker was 4-4 and made two kicks over 50 yards.
At 0-2, the odds of the Ravens making the playoffs are slim at best. Since 2007, 140 teams have begun the season 0-2 and only 14 made the playoffs. The Houston Texans managed to accomplish the feat last season, winning their division and a playoff game before being eliminated by the Ravens. AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals also began the season 0-2 before winning the division after going 12-4 and reaching the AFC Championship game.
The road doesn't get any easier for Baltimore. It now has to go on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) on Sept. 22 before they return home to face the Buffalo Bills (2-0) the following week. The Ravens then have to go back on the road to face the Bengals on Oct, 6 before returning home to play the Washington Commanders (1-1) on Oct. 13.
What the Ravens have to accomplish to reach the playoffs isn't impossible, but it's certainly an uphill climb they'll have to make. Ultimately, it'll have to start with a must-win game against the Cowboys if Baltimore is going to avoid being one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season.
"We will be defined by the next 15 games," Harbaugh said. "That's going to be our objective to play the best 15 games we can, be the best football team we can be and if we can do that then we're going to be a really good team and have a shot to win."
