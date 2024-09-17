Ravens' John Harbaugh Gives Blunt Answer About Ben Cleveland
If the Baltimore Ravens are going to make any changes along their offensive line, Ben Cleveland doesn't appear to be in the plans.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave his thoughts on Cleveland and where he fits into the mix on the offensive line. While Harbaugh noted he's open to any changes that would improve the team, he also said there's a reason why Daniel Faalele is the starter over Cleveland at right guard.
"If Ben [Cleveland] had earned the job at right guard, he'd be the starting right guard," Harbaugh said. "So, [when] you look at the tape, he didn't beat out Daniel [Faalele] or anybody. I think Ben is a good player. I like Ben. I want Ben to take the next step."
"He's in his fourth year. Ben knows what he needs to do. If he wants playing time, he knows how he needs to play, and he knows how he needs to practice when he gets that chance. So, our evaluation right now is that Daniel outplayed Ben – just a fact, straight up, matter of fact. If we had thought Ben had outplayed Daniel, he'd be the starting right guard."
Cleveland has appeared in 39 games, seven of which he has started through the first three seasons of his NFL career. Over the last two seasons, Pro Football Focus has graded Cleveland as a 67.6 in 2022 and 68.2 last season in his limited playing time. PFF also credited him with allowing just one sack.
Through two starts this season, Faalele has been graded as a 56.6 and has allowed one sack. The 2022 fourth-round pick has also had a pair of tough matchups by lining across from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby at different points in the first two starts of his NFL career.
While Harbaugh's comments may be viewed as tough love for a fourth-year offensive lineman or out of line, he still spoke highly of Cleveland and how he hopes to get the best out of him and Faalele this season.
"I love Ben, and I think Ben can be a great player; I want to see it, just like I want to see it with Daniel, just like I want to see it with all the players," Harbaugh said. "So, we'll keep fighting for that, and those guys will keep fighting for that."
