Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's Most Memorable Games Against Ravens

Steelers QB is 16-10 against his archrival.

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale called Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a "Terminator" because of the way he always rebounds from a hard hit.

And the Ravens have hit Roethlisberger plenty of times. 

For instance, Roethlisberger endured a broken nose on a hit by defensive tackle Haloti Ngata in 2010.

Roethlisberger has gone 16-10 against the Ravens over his career and has been sacked 61 times — the most by any opponent.

Roethlisberger could be playing the final game of his career Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium so it's only fitting the swan song comes against the Ravens. 

"We all know with Ben, I’m not sure it’s going to be his final time," Martindale said. "Who knows with Ben, because he’s – and let me expand on that, too, now – he’s like ‘The Terminator.’ You think about in the history of this game, of this rivalry, how many times he’s been hit, and you can picture him – his fans, his writers, his coaches. What they don’t show is him getting up and playing the next play or playing the next series.

"That’s why I said, I think he’s like ‘The Terminator.’ It’s unbelievable – his resiliency and his toughness. If there’s a Ring of Fame for this game, he’s definitely on it, and people … It’s a credit to him, with all the great players they’ve had there in the past, that he’s going to be mentioned, probably, first or in that Top 5 of players that they’ve had there throughout all these years."

Here is Roethlisberger's 5 Most Memorable Games Against Baltimore

5. Dec. 5, 2021 — Steelers 20, Ravens 19 

Roethlisberger: 21 of 31, 236 yards, 2 touchdowns

Recap: The Steelers scored 17 fourth-quarter points to stun the Ravens. Roethlisberger threw a 5-yard touchdown to Diontae Johnson and converted the two-point conversion with just over a minute left in the game that proved to be the game-winner. The Ravens failed on their potential game-winning 2-point conversion. 

4. Dec. 10, 2017 — Steelers 39, Ravens 38 

Roethlisberger: 44 of 66, 506 yards, 2 touchdowns 

Recap: The Ravens led 31-20 heading into the final quarter before Roethlisberger led a furious comeback. Roethlisberger threw a 34-yard completion to Antonio Brown that set up a game-winning field goal by Chris Boswell with 46 seconds left and gave Pittsburgh the AFC North title. 

3. Jan. 18, 2009  — AFC Championship: Steelers 23, Ravens 14 

Roethlisberger: 16 of 33, 255 yards, 1 touchdown

Recap:  Roethlisberger threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes that gave the Steelers a commanding 13-0 lead and they never looked back. Pittsburgh went on to beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII. 

2. Dec. 25, 2016 — Steelers 31, Ravens 27 

Roethlisberger: 24 of 33, 279 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions 

Recap: Roethlisberger threw a short pass to Brown at the Ravens' 1 and the wide receiver stretched the ball across the goal line for a playoff-clinching touchdown. That play became known as the "Immaculate Extension." 

1. Jan. 15, 2011 — AFC Divisional Round: Steelers 31, Ravens 24 

Roethlisberger: 19 of 32, 226 yards, 2 touchdowns

Recap: Roethlisberger rallied the Steelers from a 21-7 halftime deficit. He threw a 58-yard pass to Brown with less than two minutes remaining that set up a short touchdown run by Rashard Mendenhall to seal the victory. 

