Report: Ravens Schedule Pre-Draft Visit With Memphis OT

It's clear that the Baltimore Ravens are looking for some hidden gems in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they need to rebuild the depth of the offensive line to where it needs to be.

Baltimore will mostly be looking to add offensive guards and centers, but tackle could be a bench focus as well. NFL Draft reporter Justin Melo was told by sources that the Ravens have scheduled a 30 visit with Memphis offensive tackle Travis Burke.

Sources: The Baltimore Ravens will host Memphis OT Travis Burke on a pre-draft "30" visit in late March.



Burke was at the NFL Combine. Started 11 games for the Tigers this past season. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 19, 2026

Last season with the Tigers, Burke started 11 games and proved himself to be one of the top tackles in the nation. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 84.5, ranking 11th out of 632 tackles in the nation.

Ravens set to visit with Travis Burke

Burke showed great potential at Memphis last year, as he is a solid pass blocker who might need some development in that area. He was no doubt one of the nation's best run blocking tackles, as he does a great job of creating holes and moving to the next level of the defense as a lead blocker.

Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Travis Burke | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Going into the NFL Draft, Burke isn't seen as one of the top tackles in the draft, as he is projected to be a late Day 3 pick or could go unselected. He had an average 5.17 40 time and has done all the right things, but this tackle class is deep, with more talent than in the past.

Baltimore already has some depth at tackle with Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten as the starting tackles. Behind those guys are Carson Vinson and Gerad Lichtenhan, who are solid backups but could use some competition to push them to perform at a higher level.

Burke would actually be a very good fit for the Ravens, since he is better as a run blocker and could be valuable in helping running back Derrick Henry in the run game. The pass blocking for Burke is still solid, but some technique things he will have to work on at the next level.

Going into the draft, the Ravens are making sure they look for talent in every round to ensure they can get the best players into Baltimore. Burke is no doubt a sleeper pick for them that will need time to sit on the bench and learn for a few years. If the Ravens can get him to the level that some think he could, he might have a long career as a backup or even a starter.

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