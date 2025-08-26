Browns Release Former Ravens Bust
Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson's return to the AFC North did not go as planned (again).
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Cleveland Browns have released the veteran wideout ahead of Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline. He previously signed with the team on April 28 and had just two receptions for 19 yards in the preseason.
Zac Jackson, who covers the Browns for The Athletic, claimed Johnson wasn't even close to making Cleveland's 53-man roster, which is saying quite a lot considering the state of the team.
"Based on what we saw in camp, Diontae Johnson never seemed near the right side of the bubble," Jackson wrote on social media. "And when you can’t make this receiving corps, you might be out of chances."
The 29-year-old Johnson's time with the Ravens was short and not at all sweet. Baltimore acquired the former Pro Bowler from the Carolina Panthers at the trade deadline, but in four games with the team, he appeared on just 39 offensive snaps, being targeted five times with only one reception for six yards.
Johnson's time in Baltimore came to an ugly end when he refused to enter a game against the Philadelphia Eagles despite fellow wideout Rashod Bateman exiting with an injury. The Ravens then suspended him for conduct detrimental to the team and released him a week later.
In June, Johnson, a Florida native, said on the "Sports and Suits" podcast that he didn't enter the game because it was cold (temperature at 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff was 41 degrees), which really didn't help his case at all.
"It was cold," Johnson said. "So, I'm on the sideline, just standing there, just going to the heater, back and forth, just waiting to hear my name called. So, end of third [quarter], going into the fourth over there, they're like, 'Tae, we need you.' I'm like, 'Nah.' To me, I'm thinking, 'I don't think it's a good idea for me,' because I was thinking about, like, my legs. I don't want to go out there and put bad stuff on film.
"And it's not like I didn't want to go in the game. But you've got to think, like, leading up to this point, I'd been through so much. ... I'd checked out mentally. I was like, 'Whatever happens, happens.' I was just rolling with the punches at that time. So, I told them I wasn't going in. I was like, 'I understand what you're saying, but I'm not going to go in.' So, I just sat on the bench, and that's when they suspended me."
After spending the first five years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Johnson will now be looking for his fifth team in the past 18 months. With him failing to make one of the NFL's worst rosters, it's fair to wonder how much of an NFL future he has at this point.
