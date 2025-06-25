Diontae Johnson Sends Message to Ravens Fans
Diontae Johnson was a member of the Baltimore Ravens for less than two months during the 2024 season, and yet he continues to make headlines with the team even after signing with the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns.
Johnson has received some criticism recently regarding comments he made about the "cold" weather he had to endure during his brief stint in Baltimore.
On the “Sports and Suits” podcast, Johnson revealed that the cold weather in Week 13's home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles was the reason he infamously decided not to enter the game, saying his legs were "ice cold."
This ultimately led to his suspension and ensuing release from the team while leaving Ravens fans feeling frustrated about his confusing tenure in Baltimore.
Now with the Browns, it appears that Johnson wants Ravens fans to move on from the whole debacle. He delivered a timely message on social media, writing "move on" on X in a post seemingly directed toward Baltimore fans.
He followed this up with another post that appeared to accuse Ravens fans and critics alike for having his "name in (their) mouth."
During the “Sports and Suits” podcast appearance, Johnson also mentioned that his decision to sit came down to his fear of putting "bad stuff on film" due to the cold weather.
Unfortunately for Johnson, that wasn't exactly his decision to make.
“I wasn’t getting into no run plays, no passing plays or nothing. It was cold,” Johnson said. “End of the third going into the fourth, they were like, ‘Tae, we need you.’ I was like, ‘Nah, I don’t think it’s a good idea for me.’ Like, my legs are already ice cold and I didn’t wanna go out there and put bad stuff on film. It’s not like I didn’t wanna go into the game, but leading up to this point, I had been through so much. … I told them I’m not finna go in, so I just sat on the bench, and that’s when they suspended me.”
There's many things wrong with Johnson's decision to not enter that Week 13 game, but certainly the silliest of these is the fact that Johnson, a Tampa, FL. native, played four years of college ball at Toledo in Ohio before spending the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cold weather of any kind -- especially the similarly-chilly Baltimore air -- is not a good enough reason for an NFL receiver to refuse to enter the field of play.
Sounds like Johnson just didn't want to be in Baltimore. He was waived by the Ravens on Dec. 20 before the Houston Texans scooped him up, only to also waive him a few weeks later.
Johnson finished his Ravens career with just four appearances and one start while posting one catch for six yards.
He then signed a one-year, $1.17 million contract with the Browns and will now look to aid their receiving corps next season.
