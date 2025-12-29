Ravens vs. Steelers Week 18 Kickoff Time Revealed

The Baltimore Ravens will be waiting all day for Sunday night in Week 18 of the regular season when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North title.

One of the league's top rivalries has taken center stage for the league to close out the regular season because the game will be the deciding factor in who wins the AFC North.

The Ravens did their part in Week 17 by beating the Green Bay Packers on the road at Lambeau Field, while the Steelers couldn't clinch the division on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

Here's a look at the full Week 18 schedule:

Ravens vs. Steelers Flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Steelers beat the Ravens earlier this season when the two teams met at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore during the Week 14 games.

The Ravens face long odds to get to this point, but they are back in control of their own destiny as they only sit one game back of the Steelers with the chance to win the tiebreaker by beating Pittsburgh next week.

The Ravens may have sent out a prayer or two to try to get this to happen, but it appears the football gods have answered their calls.

"Just believing in God. Just having faith and just knowing that, like you said, today we took care of what we could have controlled. Tomorrow, we will take care of tomorrow and pray it goes our way. God has a plan for this team. I pray that the Browns take care of business, we get another chance at Steelers, and we go handle business," Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson said.

The Ravens have been in a must-win mentality throughout the entire week, and that will carry into the following week, where they will have to go on the road to beat Pittsburgh. Given how the Ravens responded against the Packers, they appear ready for the moment.

"I'll be watching and praying, for sure. I'm going to pray as soon as I get on the plane, when I get home in the morning when I wake up, and hopefully we get blessed for the opportunity to have to play for something Week 18," Derrick Henry said.

"But at the end of the day, we're still going to focus on finishing out the season strong, but we do need a little favor from Cleveland, but it is what it is. We know what's at stake, the position that we're in, but we have to enjoy this one, for sure."

Kickoff between the Ravens and Steelers is scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

