Delusional: 27% of NFL Fans Think They Could Tackle Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — In a recent study by Lines.com, 27% of NFL fans believe they could perform above average with tackling Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the open field.

This is just one of several assumptions made by today's "arm-chair quarterback."

Arizona Cardinals fans were the most confident in their ability to make a play (91%), with the Ravens (88.7%), Kansas City Chiefs (88.6%), Atlanta Falcons (87.8%), and Los Angeles Chargers (87.8%) rounding out the top five. The level of critique offered by these fan bases may seem excessive considering the stature of their team’s players.

In addition, NFL fans believed making the Kansas City Chiefs roster would be the hardest out of all NFL teams (32.8%). Their Super Bowl 55 rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, came in next at 28.6%, followed by the perennial playoff-contending Ravens (25.2%), the tightly run New England Patriots (23.4%), and the rising Buffalo Bills (22.8%).

As for the easiest team to earn a place on, according to NFL fans, the Detroit Lions, who won a disappointing five games in the 2020 season, came out on top (9.3%).

Other key takeaways:

76% of NFL fans felt they could make plays NFL players failed to make, including 91% of Arizona Cardinal fans who said as much.

NFL fans reported speed as the most important skill needed to play in the NFL (66.4%), but just 34.2% of them felt they already had that skill or could acquire it quickly.

NFL fans felt that making a 3-pointer (38%) and drawing a charge (30.6%) would be easier than catching or throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass (25% and 21.4%, respectively).

The entire study can be found here.