Zay Flowers' Projected Next Contract is Great Deal for Ravens

There's a lot more attention on what is going on with the Baltimore Ravens and how they'll approach wide receiver Zay Flowers' future contract.

Baltimore can currently pick up Flowers' fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which would pay him $27.3 million in 2027, and that is expected to be the Ravens' plan.

A new element got added to the Flowers contract situation, though, with the Seattle Seahawks giving their star wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a new four-year, $168.6 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history. That deal led Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport to believe that Flowers could be in line for a four-year, $134 million contract in the future.

"After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons (including a career-high 1,211 yards in 2025), if the Ravens can get Flowers locked up for less than $35 million a season, the team should probably do it. The cost for high-end wide receivers isn't going down moving forward. The question is whether Flowers is willing to leave some potential money on the table to get his payday a year or two earlier."

Flowers could be looking at a $33.5 million per year contract

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wouldn't be surprising in the least if the Ravens sit tight for the moment and decide to just pick up the fifth-year option instead of giving Flowers an extension this offseason. This would give the Ravens one more year to evaluate his play before deciding on what kind of deal to give him.

If the Ravens end up having to just pay him $33.5 million per year, which does sound like a lot, it would be a steal of a deal for Baltimore. Flowers has been to two Pro Bowls in three years and is only getting better, so they have to pay him over $30 million, but keeping it less than $35 million per year is a win for them.

The contracts around the NFL are only going to get more expensive at wide receiver, but the Ravens will be facing some expensive deals themselves. Eventually, when they decide on a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, that might end up being one of the most expensive deals in league history.

Flowers is a clear number one receiver on the Ravens, even if he is more of a slot receiver for them. If Baltimore has to pay $33.5 million per year to keep him, that's a deal the Ravens better jump at either this offseason or next offseason.

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