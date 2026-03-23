Ravens Are Offseason Winners For More Than Just Trey Hendrickson Signing

When everyone looks back at the first two weeks of free agency, the Baltimore Ravens are a team that gets brought up for the work they did.

They made some massive moves with signing edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and guard John Simpson to long-term deals. Baltimore's Hendrickson move is the main reason that CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell credited the Ravens as one of the winners of the early portion of free agency.

"The trade for five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby seemed to provide the Ravens the star power they needed in the pass-rush department. Then, the trade shockingly fell through due to medical issues after Baltimore didn't like what it saw in Crosby's physical. Baltimore deftly changed course by signing 2024 NFL sacks leader Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million contract with $60 million guaranteed. Prior to an injury-plagued 2025, Hendrickson produced 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024. They also got both their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks returned, which will be crucial in helping Baltimore build a long-term, sustainable roster around two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Hendrickson also has the personal win of remaining in the AFC North, so he will now get to take out his frustration on the Cincinnati Bengals twice a year after bitter contract negotiations with them failed to yield a long-term contract."

Ravens made just as big moves as signing Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson was a massive move for the team, as the Ravens had just 30 sacks a season ago, so the team finally gets the elite edge rusher they have looked for since Terrell Suggs left the team. Podell brought up another signing in his article that could help make the case that the Ravens are winners of free agency.

New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Signing safety Jaylinn Hawkins was another key victory. He did a little bit of everything for the defending AFC champion New England Patriots with four interceptions, six passes defended, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and one-and-a-half sacks in 15 games played, all starts. Pro Football Focus graded Hawkins as its No. 5 overall safety with an 83.3 defensive grade, and he'll pair nicely with All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and former first-round pick Malaki Starks in new head coach Jesse Minter's scheme."

Simpson's signing can't be ignored, even if he may not be the best guard in the NFL; it is a massive upgrade over what the Ravens had last season with Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees. Faalele is a free agent, so that leaves the other guard position to be battled for between Vorhees and 2025 third-round pick Emery Jones Jr.

Baltimore also made some key re-signings that will have a massive effect on the team. The Ravens brought back cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and quarterback Tyler Huntley, which gives them depth behind Lamar Jackson and helps the defense get their best coverage corner back in Awuzie.

Sure, there are plenty of more moves the Ravens still need to make in the offseason to get better, but they were clearly one of the biggest winners of free agency so far and still have room to keep growing.

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