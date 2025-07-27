Divisive Ravens Guard Draws Praise From Teammates
Throughout his first year as a starter, Baltimore Ravens right guard Daniel Faalele was certainly one of the team's more-discussed players.
Faalele, a 2022 fourth-round pick out of Minnesota, drew plenty of ire from fans over his inconsistent performance, particularly early on. However, his coaches and teammates believed in him the entire time, and by the end of the season, he played at a very solid level and was even named a Pro Bowl alternate. He wasn't perfect by any means — he finished the year with a 60.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus — but he was serviceable.
Now heading into Year 2 as a starter, Faalele looks to take the next step on the field. Already, his teammates have noticed his improvement.
"Daniel's looked awesome," center Tyler Linderbaum told reporters Friday. "One, just coming [to training camp] in really good shape. He's certainly been challenged to do so, and I think he took that challenge on. [He] then just continues to get better and better each and every day. I'm excited for Daniel and the things that he's going to be capable of doing this year."
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who spent time training with Faalele this offseason, also took note of the work he's put in over the past several months.
"Daniel is taking a really tough approach on himself this off season," Stanley told reporters Tuesday. "He's been working his butt off every day. He's been pushing himself, and I've been very proud of how far he has gone."
Faalele, 25, is one of the heaviest players in the NFL at 370 pounds, and that comes with its own pros and cons. While his bulk makes it hard for opposing defenders to move him, it also hampers his mobility compared to many other linemen, a weakness that was very noticeable at points last season.
If Faalele slims down a bit, as it seems he has at training camp, he could very well take the next step.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!