Embattled Ravens TE Named Player to Root For
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been through the wringer this offseason, and that's putting it mildly.
After catching a career-high 11 touchdowns in the regular season, Andrews drew the ire of the fanbase after one crucial mistake in the playoffs. Late in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Andrews dropped what would've been the game-tying 2-point conversion after Lamar Jackson led an efficient touchdown drive. The Bills would then run out the clock and advance to the AFC Championship Game, handing the Ravens another heart-breaking playoff loss.
The 29-year-old tight end has taken quite a bit of heat from fans and pundits in the six months since that game, but his teammates have always had his back. Now after a brutal offseason for Andrews, analysts are starting to change their tune.
NFL.com's Dan Parr named Andrews as the Ravens' top player to root for heading into the 2025 season.
"Andrews’ fumble and dropped two-point conversion against the Bills are not going to fade from fans’ memories any time soon, but it would be a shame if that cold night in Buffalo ended up being the defining chapter of his Ravens career. I’d like to see the three-time Pro Bowler bounce back in a contract year and prove that his worst day at the office did indeed only make him stronger."
At mandatory minicamp last month, Jackson finally shared his message to Andrews following that game.
"I just saw people trying to dog him in comments and stuff," Jackson told reporters. "Don't get me wrong, there are a lot of people that wish they could have been playing this game. He's accomplished so much, for us, and for himself. So I feel like, just let things happen sometimes. We wish we would have won the game. I wish I didn't throw that interception. I wish I didn't fumble, [and] I wish the mishap had not happened, but it happened. It's just a lesson learned, so next time we'll do something better."
Entering the final year of his contract and hearing all the chatter about how his days in Baltimore are numbered, Andrews certainly has an extra chip on his shoulder. The Ravens are very excited to see how he bounces back from his infamous drop, as they should be.
