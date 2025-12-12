Ravens' Lamar Jackson Looks to Add to Stainless Cincinnati Record

Lamar Jackson's statistically-unimpressive season can't singlehandedly erase all of the records he's amounted for himself over what's been a storied career. From personal achievements like the all-time record for expected yards gained per pass attempt to his bonkers record against NFC teams, the list of numerical accomplishments that the Baltimore Ravens star owns or has contributed to are all over.

One of his weirder, less-mentioned figures is expected to return to relevancy this upcoming weekend, though, when he'll make the annual trip to Cincinnati to face off against the division rival Bengals. Despite that franchise's relative success since drafting Joe Burrow shortly after Jackson joined the Ravens, Baltimore's quarterback has somehow never lost a game in southwest Ohio.

Remember, Burrow's made multiple final MVP ballots, won double-digit games in multiple seasons and made a trip to the Super Bowl over his six-year career, yet Jackson's proved untoucheable in his house.

ESPN reported that he's looked like the most efficient version of himself in Cincinnati in tossing 15 touchdowns to one interception over four appearances, adding even more stakes to the Week 15 matchup.

"QB Lamar Jackson is looking to break out of a four-game rut, during which he has thrown one touchdown and four interceptions," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "'I always have so much respect for [Jackson] and the way he plays, the way he fights and competes and everything else out there,' Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. 'When the game starts, and the lights come on, there's nobody you'd rather have.'"

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks with quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jackson's Necessary Return to Form

Burrow, for what it's worth, doesn't have much more hope than the 6-7 Ravens do entering the final month of regular season action. His team suffered from his extended absence as he dealt with turf toe, and they have little hope of challenging a division lead as week as the three-game lead that the Pittsburgh Steelers have cobbled over them.

Those de factor northern leaders just crushed the Ravens' hope of squeaking into the playoffs, taking a critical lead after their 27-22 win in Baltimore to send the down-on-their-luck Ravens right back into another matchup against the Bengals.

They can no longer control their own destiny, but any chance to stay alive and capitalize on a potential Steelers slip-up is dependent on Jackson's victorious re-emergence in a land that he's historically owned and preventing a 2-0 Bengals in-season sweep for the first time since 2021.

