Explosive Ravens RB Remains in John Harbaugh's Doghouse
Heading into the 2025 season, it looked like a potential renaissance was in store for Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell.
Mitchell, 23, burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2023 when, after making the roster as an undrafted free agent, he rushed for 396 yards and two touchdowns while averaging a staggering 8.3 yards per attempt. With his blazing speed, the former East Carolina standout was a home-run threat each and every time he touched the ball.
Unfortunately, Mitchell's rookie season ended prematurely when he suffered a brutal knee injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 17. 2023. The injury also held him out for the first half of the 2024 season, and when he did return, he was noticeably not at 100 percent.
This year, though, Mitchell had a strong performance in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, and while he suffered a mild hamstring injury soon after, it seemed like he would be a regular part of the offense once more, but that hasn't been the case.
Mitchell has been a healthy scratch in each of the Ravens' first two games, with fellow running back Rasheen Ali getting the nod instead due to his larger role on special teams. head coach John Harbaugh previously said that Mitchell was scratched to keep the roster numbers straight, a position he doubled down on this weekend.
"[Mitchell] definitely could help us," Harbaugh told reporters. "We have so many backs, you'd be scheming him in for certain plays, but he would help us on special teams. He would help us on offense. We just don't have the spot right now. I guess in some ways, that's a good problem to have, but I would much rather see him out there and see him active on gameday. It would be really what I'd want to see. So, we'll see where we go.
"Rasheen's doing a great job on special teams. He's also a very good running back. That probably tilts the scale right now. They're both really good kick returners, so yes, that's a tough one. But in a good way, we're healthy. So, we like that, too."
Harbaugh doubling down is especially perplexing because Ali suffered a concussion in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. Granted, he was a full participant in practice on Friday and Saturday and has no injury designation heading into the Ravens' Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions, but Harbaugh hardly even entertaining the idea of playing Mitchell is very strange.
Sadly, it seems like Mitchell is in the coach's doghouse for whatever reason.
