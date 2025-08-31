Former Ravens LB Throws Shade at Team
As of Sunday, it's been 544 days since linebacker Patrick Queen left to join the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.
With the way he continues to talk about the Ravens, though, one might assume he only left a few days ago.
In the year and a half since his departure, Queen has thrown numerous jabs his old's team way while gassing up the Steelers. Even after the Ravens won two of three matchups last season, including a dominant 28-14 victory in the Wild Card round, he still talks about them from time to time.
The latest jab, albeit a light one, came on a recent episode of the "Not Just Football" podcast with Steelers teammate Cameron Heyward. When asked if he'd rather play for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin or Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Queen showed no hesitation whatsoever.
"Coach T for sure," Queen said. "It's like two different people, but I definitely got a love for both of them; but Coach T is more like, 'How's your family' and the small things that are big to us, and every single day is like that.
"It's kinda fun to be able to throw jabs back and forth. He never puts lotion on before practice. He's always ashy. He always wear the same hoodie, the same shirt, same sunglasses everyday."
To be fair, there's nothing wrong with Queen preferring Tomlin over Harbaugh. They're the two longest-tenured coaches in the league entering their Year 19 and 18 with their respective teams - and have obviously enjoyed tons of success over the years. Plus, it probably would've been awkward in the locker room if he had said he preferred playing under a rival head coach.
However, it is another case of him gassing up the Steelers at the expense of the Ravens, though he was at least directly asked in this case.
Queen isn't the only former Raven to defect and join the Steelers in recent years. Others include safeties DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark as well as linebacker Malik Harrison, but Queen has definitely been the most vocal of that group.
The former first-round pick will have to wait a while to meet his old team again, as the Ravens don't play the Steelers until Week 14 in Baltimore. They'll then close the regular season against each other in Week 18.
