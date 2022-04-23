Former Ravens Safety Earl Thomas Eyes Return to NFL

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Former Ravens safety Earl Thomas wants to return to the NFL.

"I'm ready," Thomas texted ESPN's Adam Schefter. "I'm in shape. My timing is on point. I'm proud of that."

Thomas filed a grievance against the Ravens after his contract was terminated in August 2020 following an altercation with a teammate.

Thomas was due a guaranteed $10 million in base salary that season and he is likely looking to recoup that money.

The grievance is apparently still pending.

"We'll continue to discuss that in a timely fashion, and at some point, maybe this year, we'll have something to say on that," Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said.

Baltimore parted ways with Thomas after a heated confrontation with fellow safety Chuck Clark. The exchange began when Clark was not happy about Thomas' positioning during a team drill.

At one point, Thomas raised his fists before he and Clark were separated by teammates and coaches. They continued to argue before Clark left the practice field and went inside the practice facility.

Thomas was sent home following the incident and then he did not suit up the following day. Clark left the field after the exchange but was at the next day's practice.

Thomas shared his version of the incident on Instagram before deleting the post, saying: "Being sent home sucks I can’t take the reps I need to keep momentum [sic] going .. but I can reflect on things and keep working my plan to help the team win...This has been one of of [sic] my best camps crazy a situation like this can through [sic] dirt on it."

Thomas signed a four-year deal with the Ravens in April 2019. He earned his seventh trip to the Pro Bowl after helping the Ravens finish with an NFL-best 14-2 record in the regular season.

Thomas was often viewed as an aloof teammate and there has been talk that he has been late or missed meetings this season. If that is true, then the Ravens could build a case that his conduct is detrimental to the team and they could void his contract.

Thomas was involved in a domestic incident when his wife, Nina Thomas, allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her husband’s head upon finding him in bed with another woman. She was arrested on a felony charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Earl Thomas was not arrested.

In addition, Thomas also got into a heated discussion with defensive tackle Brandon Williams in the training room following a 40-25 loss to the Browns. Williams was inactive because of a knee injury and Thomas questioned his commitment.