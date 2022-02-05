Skip to main content

Haters: Many Fans Want Like to See Ravens Relocated

Move from Cleveland still resonates.

A new study showed that 20% of NFL fans feel the Baltimore Ravens should be relocated — ranking 4th highest among all teams.

Apparently, there is some lingering animosity from the Ravens' move from Cleveland. 

Only the Buffalo Bills (25%), Arizona Cardinals (24%) and Atlanta Falcons (22%) ranked ahead of the Ravens, according to the BetUS report.

However, 43% of NFL fans would root for their formal local team to lose if they relocated. 

In addition, 20% of the fans said the Ravens lost their identity after relocating, which also ranked in the top half of the survey. The Raiders were ranked No. 1 at 32%.

:It would be difficult for any franchise to maintain the same sort of culture in a completely different place," the study said. "Overall, fans feel the Las Vegas Raiders have suffered a loss of identity more than any other relocated sports team—possibly because you’ve never heard someone say “What happens in Oakland, stays in Oakland.”

Read More

Austin is the city deemed most worthy of an NFL team by fans (22%)

The poll interviewed 1,000 fans to uncover the cities deemed most worthy of an NFL franchise, the franchises they think should consider relocating, and how relocation impacts fandom.

Birmingham and Louisville rank as 2nd and 3rd most worthy cities of an NFL team by fans, respectively.

Eighty-eight percent of fans in the survey said that major sports franchises positively affect the cities where they are located. More than half of the respondents believe franchises create jobs, increase tourism, and boost both economic growth and business opportunities as well as civic pride.

Full the full report, click here.

