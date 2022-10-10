Justin Tucker's Late Field Goal Gives Ravens 19-17 Victory Over Bengals

BALTIMORE – The Ravens were on the verge of another crushing defeat but quarterback Lamar Jackson and Justin Tucker had other ideas.

After allowing a go-ahead touchdown to the Cincinnati Bengals with under two minutes remaining, Jackson drove the Ravens down the field. From there, Tucker hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give Baltimore the 19-17 victory.

The Ravens improved to 3-2, took over first place in the AFC North, and snapped a five-game losing streak at home.

The Bengals (2-3) have lost 12 straight road prime-time games, the longest streak in NFL history.

Jackson threw for 174 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also ran for 58 yards on 12 carries.

Jackson became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to reach 4,000 yards in career rushing. At 63 games, Jackson is the fastest to accomplish that feat The others are Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Randall Cunningham, Russell Wilson and Steve Young.

Tight end Mark Andrews had several critical receptions to extend drives and finished with 8 catches for 89 yards with a touchdown.

After Patrick Queen intercepted Joe Burrow, the Ravens took a 13-10 lead on a 58-yard field goal by Justin Tucker early in the third quarter. That was Tucker's 52nd field goal from 50 or more yards, tying him with Jason Hanson for the third-most in NFL history. Only Matt Prater (66) and Sebastian Janikowski (58) have more.

The Ravens managed a key stop on a 4th-and-goal from the 2 when Burrow's shovel pass fell incomplete after pressure by Calais Campbell.

The Ravens put together a long that drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal by Tucker for a 16-10 lead with 9:42 left in the game.

However, those three points were. not enough as Burrow managed to lead the Bengals down the field. He scored on a sneak from the 1-yard line for a 17-16 lead.

However, Jackson and Tucker answered for the Ravens in the game's final drive.

Burrow threw for 217 yards with a touchdown and interception. He was also sacked two times.

Former Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst caught six passes for 53 yards with a touchdown for Cincinnati.

Tucker gave the Ravens a 3-0 lead on their first possession with a 37-yard kick.

The Ravens put together another impressive drive early in the second quarter. This time, Jackson found Andrews for an 11-yard score and a 10-0 lead.

Jackson threw his fifth interception of the season midway through the second quarter that stalled another potential scoring drive. Bengals safety Vonn Bell has three interceptions in his last two games.

Cincinnati also took advantage of that mistake and pulled to within 10-7 on a 19-yard pass from Burrow to Hurst, who waved to the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Bengals tied the game 10-10 on a 40-yard field goal by Evan McPherson with four seconds left in the half.