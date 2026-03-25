Ravens Could Target Marlon Humphrey's Successor Early in Draft

When it comes to finding the eventual replacement for their top cornerback when he begins to show signs of age and/or attrition due to injuries, the Baltimore Ravens have historically selected his replacement early in the NFL Draft a year early rather than wait for him to completely fall off a cliff, and they move on either via trade, retirement or a release.

Their last three first-round cornerbacks were viewed as luxury picks at the time they were selected because of the established starters that were already on the roster, and none of them recorded more than six starts during the regular season as rookies.

In 2011, when the Ravens took Jimmy Smith at No. 27 overall out of Colorado, Lardarius Webb and Cary Williams appeared in and started in 15 of the 16 games on the outside. Six years later, they selected Marlon Humphrey at No. 16 overall out of Alabama when they still had Smith, Webb and NFL ironman Brandon Carr on the roster.

Seven years after that, with Humphrey coming off a down and injury-shortened 2023 season, combined with Brandon Stephens entering the final year of his rookie deal after finding a home and breaking out at corner, they selected Nate Wiggins at No. 30 overall out of Clemson in 2024.

While Humphrey bounced back with a First Team All-Pro season in 2024, he came crashing back to earth in 2025 and gave up the most receiving yards in the NFL last year with 831 yards according to Next Gen Stats. Right behind him was Wiggins with 810 yards allowed, but he's still young, ascending, and cheap for the next few years, whereas Humphrey will be 30 years old in July, is heading into his 10th season, and carries the fourth-highest cap hit on the team in 2026, which also happens to be the final year of his current deal.

Not only is he heading into a contract year, but his fellow 10th-year veteran, Chidobe Awuzie, was only re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason and comes with a checkered injury history of his own. Using one of their top two-round picks in this year's draft might not feel like a necessity now, but if neither veteran gets brought back in 2027, they'd have a glaring hole at the starting spot across from Wiggins, and the Ravens are too much of a forward-thinking organization and front office to let that happen.

Potential early round targets to succeed Humphrey

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

There's a solid chance that one or more of the top corner prospects in this year's draft will be available when they are on the clock in the first round at No. 14 overall. Even if general manager Eric DeCosta opts to go a different direction with that pick, he could circle back in the middle of the second and still land one of the top prospects at No. 45 overall in the second round.

Here are some possible prospects who would be great fits in Baltimore:

Mansoor Delane, LSU: The Silver Spring, Maryland native grew up a Ravens fan and would relish the opportunity to make his childhood dream come true by playing for them. Delane is coming off a unanimous All American senior season with the Tigers in which he recorded 45 total tackles, two interceptions, and a career-high 11 pass breakups. He is widely considered the top corner in this class and recently had an impressive showing at his Pro Day, in which he was clocked running a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash after opting not to run one at the NFL Scouting Combine. There's a chance he could already be gone by the time the Ravens are on the clock in the first round, but if he is, it wouldn't be the first time the league let an elite defensive back prospect fall into their laps at No. 14 overall.

Avieon Terrell, Clemson: The Ravens could go back to the same talent pool they got Wiggins from and take his former college teammate to play behind him in the short term and eventually across from or next to him, since he has the flexibility to play in the slot as well. Terrell comes from NFL lineage with his older brother, AJ Terrell, being a former first-round pick, the No. 1 corner for the Atlanta Falcons, and a 2021 Second Team All-Pro selection. He isn't afraid to mix it up in run support and recorded 4.5 tackles for loss in each of the last two years to prove it. During that span, he also forced eight fumbles, including a career-high five in 2025, where he also recorded a career-high three sacks and nine pass breakups. While No. 14 would be a bit of a reach for him and he'll most likely be long gone by No. 45, a trade back into the 20s would allow them to land him and additional draft capital.

Brandon Cisse, South Carolina: The former Gamecock is one of the more raw prospects at the position, but also possesses some of the highest upside and would benefit from sitting behind and learning from a pair of seasoned veterans like Humphrey and Awuzie. While he didn't run a 40-yard dash at the Combine, he did put his explosive athleticism on display at the event when he recorded the third-best marks in the vertical leap (41") and broad jump (10'11") among all corners. Cisse can play in any scheme and just needs some more refinement to his game, and would get that in Baltimore with some elite defensive coaches with strong backgrounds in the secondary, in head coach Jesse Minter and secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator Mike Mickens. There's a chance he could still be around at No. 45 in the second round, but he might be a potential trade back in the late first-round target as well.

Chris Johnson, San Diego State: The former Aztec was already one of the most consistent and disruptive playmakers at the position in this year's class based on film and production, but has been steadily improving his stock throughout the pre-draft process. He stood out during the Panini Senior Bowl, where he both tested well and looked great while going through drills at the Combine. Johnson is coming off a senior season in which he earned Mountain West Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors after posting an opposing passer rating of 16.1, the lowest among corners in this year's draft class, and he posted Pro Football Focus' top coverage grade with a 92.4. In his senior season, Johnson's ball production skyrocketed, resulting in a career-high four interceptions and nine pass breakups. The Ravens would be lucky if he's still around at No. 45, as his buzz has reached late first-round territory, so he'd be a trade back in the first or trade up in the second option.

D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana: Humphrey's best seasons, including both of his First Team All-Pro campaigns, have come in years where he primarily spent his time in the slot playing nickel, which is where the former Hoosier best projects at the next level. Ponds proved that he can not only hang, but also be lights out on the outside despite having less-than-ideal measurables at 5'9" and 182 pounds with 29 3/8" arms. He was a potent playmaker for the reigning national champions last year with a career-high 61 total tackles, including four for a loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and 11 pass breakups. Of all the prospects on this short list, he's the most likely to still be available when the Ravens are on the clock in the second round.

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