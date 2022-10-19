Mark Andrews, Kenyan Drake Had Exceptional Games in Week 6

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Mark Andrews might have had the best reception of a tight end in the NFL in Week 6.

Kenyan Drake was the most accomplished running back last week.

Here are highlights, courtesy of Zebra Provides Next Gen Stats.

Mark Andrews snagged a fourth-quarter touchdown on a slot fade vs. Cover 1 defense on Sunday. Andrews had just 0.2 yards of separation when the pass arrived — 3rd lowest on any completion this season — leading to a 19.2% completion probability (the most improbable catch by a receiver this week).

Lamar Jackson and Andrews have now connected for 215 yards (2nd most in the NFL) and 5 TD passes (tied 2nd) vs. man coverage this season. On the day, Andrews accounted for 48.76% of the Ravens’ targeted air yards against the Giants, the 4th highest rate by any pass catcher in Week 6. He is the only TE with an air target share over 30% this season (38.1%, 10th among all pass catchers).

Kenyan Drake gained +22 Rushing Yards Over Expected (RYOE) on his 30-yard touchdown run on Sunday, taking advantage of the Giants’ mistakenly only having 10 players on the field for the play. Drake was the most efficient RB of the week, hitting a score of 2.28. Drake rushed for the most yards over expectation on the week with 63 despite having just 10 carries and facing a stacked box on 7 of those 10 carries.

Andrews finished with a game-high seven receptions for 106 yards with a touchdown in the 24-20 loss to the New York Giants.

Drake had a game-high 119 yards rushing on 10 carries. He also had a 30-yard touchdown.