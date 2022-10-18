Marlon Humphrey Quotes Einstein After Ravens Late-Game Collapse

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a cryptic Tweet following the loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, quoting the theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

It's harder to decipher to what Humphrey meant, but the Ravens blew double-digit leads in all three of their losses this season.

The players were clearly frustrated in the 24-20 loss to the Giants in Week 7. New York scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and had the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes remaining. Baltimore had led 20-10 entering the final quarter.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh had seen the Tweet, but he did not know how to decipher it. He also was uncertain whether he would talk to Humphrey about it.

"PR [public relations] sent it to me. But I looked at it and went, ‘Hmm, OK," Harbaugh said. "I’m sure if he wants me to understand it, he will. But we’ve given up leads in the fourth quarter [in] three different games. That’s not something that I’ve ever experienced, and that’s something that keeps happening. We’ve got to get it fixed.

"We have to get it cleaned up. It’s all of us. Like I told the guys in the locker room, it’s us, it’s us – nobody else. Fans can’t do it; media can’t do it; we have to do it. It’s our job to get it done, and I’d say we’ve got just the right men for the job. I’m confident that we’re going to get it done.”

The Ravens will look to bounce back against AFC North rival, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 7. Baltimore and the Bengals are atop the division at 3-3, but the Ravens own the current tie-breaker based on beating Cincinnati 19-17 in Week 5.