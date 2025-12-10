Ravens Want More Production From Veteran WR

The Baltimore Ravens signed five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins to be a veteran presence both on and off the field for the team.

While his value off the court has been strong, the Ravens have not seen a lot from him on the field this season. In 13 games, Hopkins has 17 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke about the idea of using Hopkins more in the offense.

"I'd like to be using DeAndre [Hopkins] more," Harbaugh said. "He had a couple throws [to him]. Sometimes, it's just with the way the game goes a little bit, but he's not out there all the time. I don't think he's at the stage of his career where he is going to play every play.

"When he's out there, you really want to – and we've talked a lot about this – [we're] trying to be intentional about him being out there for specific purposes and to do the things that he does well, which we all kind of know what those things are."

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reacts after making a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Ravens Eye Bigger Role For DeAndre Hopkins

While the stats don't look as promising as they could be, Harbaugh expressed that the team believes he is doing more than what the box score suggests.

"I will say that if you go back, and you watch the game, you're going to see him playing his tail off," Harbaugh said. "He's running routes, he's fighting to get open, he's blocking, he's competing, he's doing everything he can, and that's what I admire about him and love about him.

"... But yes, this next game, and these next four games and into the playoffs, let's get him involved more. We really need to try to do that. We have been trying to do it; we can do it. It hasn't fallen for us, but I still believe he's going to make plays for us that are going to matter."

Hopkins has no more than two catches in any single game so far this season for the Ravens, but that could change with Baltimore fighting for a playoff spot in the final four weeks of the year.

If Hopkins can get a boost in his production over the next couple of weeks, it could be what the Ravens need to overtake the Steelers and win the AFC North, clinching them a playoff spot once again.

