Should Ravens Hit Panic Button With Lamar Jackson Injuries?

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been in and out of the lineup both in games and in practice this season.

Jackson missed three games earlier in the season and has appeared to pick up bumps and bruises along the way. While Jackson's health could be cause for concern, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn't have worries.

"There's no science to it," Harbaugh said. "You want to have everybody practicing every day; that's your goal as a coach, but it's a long season. These guys go through a lot; Lamar [Jackson] as much as anybody. He has the ball in his hand every play; he is making plays; he's doing what he does; he's competing like crazy. So, there are going to be times when he is just not going to be up for practice.

"It's just not going to be the best way to go about doing it, and that's a conversation between Lamar [and] the trainers. We're involved in that to some degree, but what's best for him to be ready to play his best on Sunday, that's really what matters."

Lamar Jackson warms up before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Jackson Health Not a Worry For Harbaugh

While Jackson's participation in practice has not been 100 percent, the Ravens are trying to figure out a plan to make sure he's at his healthiest for the games.

"So sure, you'd rather have everybody practicing all the time, but if it's not the best thing to practice, because you want to get your body right, I think you have to respect that as a coach," Harbaugh said. "I know you have to respect that as a coach, so I respect Lamar and his judgment, and I thought he played very well. I thought he played very well in the game."

In Week 14 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jackson threw for 219 yards on 19 of 35 completions and a touchdown, his first since Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.

It's been a challenging year for Jackson and the Ravens, but the team is only one game back of the top spot in the AFC North, which would clinch them a playoff spot. Getting as many wins in these final four games will be important to keep the team's postseason streak alive.

If Jackson is healthy for these games, it will only increase the Ravens' chances of going out and getting a chance to compete for a Super Bowl.

