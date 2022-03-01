Petition Started for Induction of O​.​J. Brigance Into Ravens Ring Of Honor

Former player has been an inspiration for people suffering from ALS.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — O​.​J. Brigance is a familiar face around M&T Bank Stadium and the Ravens practice facility.

Now, a petition has been started by Ravens season ticket holders, Jeff and Sam Werner, to put Brigance in the Ravens Ring of Honor. The goal is to amass at least 25,000 signatures.

Brigance played with the Ravens 2000 championship squad and was a significant contributor on special teams, finishing with 25 special tackles. He also led the Ravens with 10 special team stops in the postseason, including the first special teams tackle in Super Bowl XXXV.

Brigance also won a championship in the Canadian Football League with the Baltimore Stallions. He is the only player in the history of both leagues to win championships for the same city.

Brigance played seven years for three NFL teams — the Miami Dolphins, St. Louis Rams, and Ravens — before joining Baltimore's front office in 2004 as a senior advisor to player engagement.

Brigance was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's disease, a motor neuron disease, in May 2007.

Brigance later created a foundation to assist ALS research called the Brigance Brigade Foundation.

He received the 2016 NCAA Inspiration Award and has been active in the local community.

In June 2014, Brigance was honored by the Pro Football Writers Association with the George Halas Award, given to the NFL player, coach or staff member who has overcome the most adversity to succeed.

The NFL has honored Brigance many times, earning the Best Overall Player Development Program award for two-straight years (2005-06) and also receiving the Most Outstanding Internship Program Award in 2005.

In 2007, the NFL honored Brigance with the Outstanding Continuing Education Program Award.

In 2008, the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation gave Brigance the Johnny Unitas Tops in Courage Award for his strength in his battle against ALS.

The petition can be viewed here.