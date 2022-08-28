Robinson Leads Ravens Past Commanders for 23rd Straight Preseason Win

BALTIMORE — Demarcus Robinson didn't waste any time making an impact for the Ravens,

After being signed last week, Robinson caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Brown and the Ravens extended their record preseason winning streak to 23 games with a 17-15 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday night.

“It felt great," said Robinson, who finished with four receptions for 135 yards. "I'm just going out there trying to compete. I’m trying to make a roster spot so I can be here for a long time.”

On a night when the Ravens kept most of their starters on the sidelines, they still had enough depth to beat Washington, which also did not have some key players, including quarterback Carson Wentz.

Ravens rookie Anthony Brown threw for 256 yards and a touchdown. Brown also ran for a score.



"I would say that I improved a lot, but it had nothing to do with me, aside from staying the course," Brown said. "[Quarterbacks] coach [James] Urban, [assistant quarterbacks] coach Kerry Dixon, [QB] Lamar [Jackson] and ‘Snoop’ [QB Tyler Huntley] have taught me a lot along the way, as far as picking up the speed of the game and stuff like that.

"We practice so hard that when we get into these games, it feels a lot slower, so that was a huge part of my development.”

Binjimen Victor also caught a 50-yard pass and backup tight end Josh Oliver had two catches for 41 yards.

The touchdown reception by Robinson gave the Ravens a 7-3 and they never trailed again.

The Ravens signed former Texas kicker/punter Cameron Dicker for the game and he converted his only field goal attempt from 38 yards. Dicker was cut by the Rams on Aug. 16.

A 6-yard touchdown run by Brown with 8.22 left in the third quarter boosted the lead to 17-6.

"Anthony played well, threw the ball well," coach John Harbaugh said. "But, I told the guys, ‘I just can’t wait to see the tape.’ We talked about this being a resume, and a lot of guys put a good resume together tonight, and I just can’t wait to see it on tape.

Washington pulled to within two with 5:31 remaining on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Sam Howell to Reggie Bonnafon. A 2-point conversion pass was incomplete and the Ravens' streak remained intact.

Injuries

The Ravens did suffer a pair of injuries.

Defensive tackle Aaron Crawford left with a groin injury and cornerback Kevon Seymour hurt his ankle.

"Crawford had a groin issue, we’ll see how serious, but it could be serious," Harbaugh said. "And then Kevon Seymour, we’ll have to look at that more. I don’t think that it’s serious, but we’ll look at that tomorrow and find out for sure.”

Running Game Stumbles

The Ravens did not get much from the running attack, finishing with 21 yards on 14 carries. Tyler Badie led the team with 12 yards on five carries. Mike Davis had no gain on two carries. Justice Hill did not get any reps carrying the ball.

In short, none of the running backs separated themselves from the rest of the pack.

Welch Flashes

Ravens inside linebacker Kristian Welch had his best game, finishing with 2.5 sacks. Welch is also a solid contributor on special teams.

Starters

The Ravens played mostly reserves, but rookie center Tyler Linderbaum made his debut.

Baltimore's other offensive starters were: quarterback Tyler Huntley; center Linderbaum, running back Mike Davis; wide receivers Makai Polk and Binjimen Victor; tight ends Nick Boyle and Josh Oliver; guards Kahlil McKenzie and Jimmy Murray; left tackle Ja'Wuan James and right tackle Tyre Phillips.

On defense, the Ravens had defensive tackles Justin Madubuike and James Urban; outside linebackers Jeremiah Moon and Steven Means; inside linebackers Welch and Josh Ross; cornerbacks Seymour, A'Darius Washington, and Brandon Stephens; safeties Tony Jefferson and Geno Stone.