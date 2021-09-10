Report: Ravens Add Latavius Murray to Injury-Marred Running Back Room

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added another former Pro Bowl player to their running back room, signing Latavius Murray to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He joins another pair of Pro-Bowl running back in Baltimore with Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman also signing deals this week.

The Ravens now have four players who have rushed for 1,000 yards in a season: Murray, Freeman, Bell and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In the span of 10 days, the Ravens lost all three running backs on their depth chart — J.K. Dobbins (knee), Justice Hill (Achilles) and Gus Edwards (knee).

Murray is a perfect fit for the Ravens offense and is a downhill runner similar to Edwards.

Murray averaged a career-best 4.5 yards per carry last season. He had 656 yards rushing with four touchdowns with the New Orleans Saints behind Alvin Kamara.

Murray is also adept at catching the ball out of the backfield, an area of focus for the Ravens this season. He caught 23 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown.

Ty'Son Williams, who flashed during the preseason. will likely get the start Monday night against Las Vegas, but the rest of the depth is likely an ongoing decision. Murray would have two practices before the game, but he is an established veteran.