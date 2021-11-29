Ravens Take Over Top Spot in AFC Playoff Seedings With Win Over Browns

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson patted his chest after his second interception, owning up to his mistake against the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson had three of his four turnovers in the first half that kept Cleveland in the game.

However, the defense did not allow the Browns much room to maneuver and Baltimore escaped with a 16-10 victory on Sunday night

It was a huge win for the Ravens, who stayed one game ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. Baltimore (8-3) also took over the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Jackson completed 20 of 32 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions.

The Ravens got down to the Browns' 10-yard line on the opening drive of the second half thanks to a 39-yard pass to MAndrews, who was also awarded a pass interference penalty. Jackson then found Andrews on a third-and-goal from the 13 for a 13-3 lead.

Andrews caught four passes for 65 yards with the score.

Cleveland pulled to within 13-10 when Baker Mayfield hit David Njoku for a 20-yard touchdown that was upheld after a lengthy review with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Ravens were driving again to start the fourth quarter, but Jackson threw another interception when his pass was deflected off Andrews. However, the Browns could not capitalize on the turnover.

Justin Tucker converted a 49-yard field goal with 1:15 remaining in the game that provided the 16-10 lead.

Cleveland went four-and-out on its final possession.

Baltimore outgained the Browns 303 to 262.

The Ravens also ran for 148 yards and held the Brown top-ranked rushing attack to 40 yards.

A 52-yard field goal by Tucker gave the Ravens a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, Both teams played physically, and neither the Browns nor Ravens were able to establish a run game.

The Ravens had a 17-play, 59-yard drive that took 8:41 off the clock in the second quarter. But they had to settle for another short field goal by Tucker that provided a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Jackson had a costly interception with just over two minutes left in the half. The Browns made him pay with a 46-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin.

Jackson threw another interception on the next possession, but Oweh forced another fumble on Mayfield. However, Jackson killed another potential scoring drive with his third interception of the first half.

Mayfield completed 18 of 37 passes for 247 yards with a touchdown.