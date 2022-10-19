Ravens — Browns Player Notes for Week 7

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will look to improve to 2-0 in the AFC North when they host the Browns in Week 7.

Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of NFL Communications.

Browns

QB JACOBY BRISSETT passed for a season-high 266 yards last week. Has 0 INTs in 2 career starts vs. Bal. Has 10 TDs (8 pass, 2 rush) vs. 2 INTs with a 94.4 rating in 7 career starts vs. AFC North.

• RB NICK CHUBB leads NFL with 649 rush yards & 7 rush TDs this season. Can become 5th player ever with 8+ rush TDs in each of 1st 5 seasons. Has 110+ scrimmage yards in 5 of 6 games this season & has rush TD in 4 of the past 5. Has 270 scrimmage yards (135 per game) in 2 road games this season.

• RB KAREEM HUNT has 50+ scrimmage yards in 5 of 6 games this season.

• WR AMARI COOPER aims for 3rd in a row with TD catch & has rec. TD in 4 of the past 5. Had TD catch in his last game vs. Bal. (12/8/20 w/ Dal.). Has 5+ catches in 3 of 4 career games vs. Bal. Has rec. TD in 5 of his past 6 vs. AFC North. Needs a TD catch to become 6th player in SB era with 5+ rec. TDs in each of 1st 8 seasons.

• WR DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES led the team with season-high 74 rec. yards last week. Aims for 4th in a row with 50+ rec. yards. Had 5 catches for 90 yards in the last meeting.

• TE DAVID NJOKU aims for 5th in a row with 50+ rec. yards. Had a TD catch in the last road meeting. Has rec. TD in 2 of his past 3 vs. Bal & 4 of his past 5 vs. division.

• DE MYLES GARRETT had 2 sacks & FF last week & became Cle. all-time sack leader (63.5). Had a sack, FF & FR in the last meeting. Aims for his 3rd in a row vs. Bal. with a sack. Is 1 of 3 in the NFL with 5+ sacks in each of the past 6 seasons.

• LB JACOB PHLILLIPS aims for 3rd in a row with 10+ tackles. Aims for 4th in row vs. division with PD & 3rd in row vs. division with sack.

• S JOHN JOHNSON had 6 tackles, TFL & 1st-career FR in Week 6.

Ravens

• QB LAMAR JACKSON had 287 yards (210 pass, 77 rush) last week. Aims for his 11th in a row at home & 6th in a row overall with 50+ rush yards. Has 0 INTs in 4 of his past 5 starts vs. Cle. Leads QBs with 451 rush yards in 2022 & can join Cam Newton as the only QBs in NFL history with 500+ rush yards in each of 1st 5 seasons.

• RB KENYAN DRAKE rushed for a season-high 119 yards & 1st TD of the season last week. Had 137 rush yards & career-high 4 rush TDs in his last game vs. Cle. (12/15/19 w/ Az.).

• RB J.K. DOBBINS has rush TD in each of his 2 career games vs. Cle. Has rush TD in 5 of his past 6 at home.

• TE MARK ANDREWS led the team with 7 catches for a season-high 106 yards & TD in Week 6, his 9th-career game with 100+ rec. yards, 4th-most among TEs since 2018. Has 7+ catches, 85+ rec. yards & rec. TD in 4 of his past. Had 11 catches for 115 yards & TD in the last meeting. Has 7 rec. TDs in his past 6 vs. Cle. Ties for the lead among TEs with 455 rec. yards this season & ranks 2nd in catches (39) & rec. TDs (5).

• WR DEVIN DUVERNAY aims for 3rd in a row at home with 50+ rec. yards.

• LB PATRICK QUEEN led the team with 7 tackles & had a sack & 1st FF of the season last week. Aims for 7th in a row with 5+ tackles & 3rd in a row with 7+ tackles. Had 2 TFL & FR in the last home meeting. Has PD in 2 of his past 3 vs. division.

• DE CALAIS CAMPBELL had 2nd sack of the season in Week 6. Ranks 2nd among all active players with 163 career TFLs.

• DT JUSTIN MADUBUIKE had 5 tackles & sack in Week 6. Has TFL in 3 of the past 4.

• CB MARCUS PETERS has PD in each of his 5 games this season.

• CB MARLON HUMPHREY has PD in 3 of the past 4. Aims for his 7th in a row vs. Cleveland with PD.