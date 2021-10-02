Ravens Concerned About Broncos, Not Altitude

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked whether the high altitude in Denver will make him run faster against the Broncos.

“I hope so," Jackson replied. "I’ve never played in Denver. I’ve never been out there.”

The Ravens are going to need a big game from Jackson and the rest of the offense when they travel to Denver for a Week 4 matchup. The Broncos enter Week 4 ranked No. 1 in overall defense and linebacker Von Miller has four sacks.

I don’t know Von other than coaching against him," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "I have great respect for him. I respect what he’s done. For us and for me, it’s just what you see on tape. That’s what I’m looking at and how we’re going to deal with him, which is going to be really … That’s the main job right now.

"When you look at the defense, you have to deal with a lot of things, but it starts with him. He’s the centerpiece. He’s the game wrecker. He has been for a long time. Beyond that, that’s really all I’m thinking about.”

The Ravens will have to deal with the higher altitude, which has a tendency to wear on players late in the game.

Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell was born in Colorado and went to high school at Denver South where he set the state record with 57 career sacks.

Campbell said the best way to combat the altitude is to have a big lead in the fourth quarter,

“Well, there’s not much you can really do," Campbell said. "Just try to make sure you get a lot of cardio; we’ve been able to do a lot of that with these exciting games. You really just have to get on the oxygen machine, make sure we rotate – keep a good rotation, especially on the defensive line. But besides that, we’ve just got to get an early lead; that’s the biggest goal.

"We don’t want to be in a ballgame where it comes down to the last play, because you’re definitely going to be tired; you’re going to feel it.”