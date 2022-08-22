Ravens Keep Rolling in Preseason, Cruise Past Cardinals 24-17

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Isaiah Likely caught a pass across the middle and barrelled over a couple of Arizona Cardinals defenders into the end zone for a touchdown.

The rookie tight end has made plays throughout the entire season and the Ravens are excited to see what he can do when the games actually count.

Likely caught eight passes for 100 yards and Baltimore rolled past the Arizona Cardinals 24-17 on Sunday night, extending its NFL-record preseason winning streak to 22 games.

"We took him expecting him to be a really good player," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I think we feel that way about all our draft picks. He's had some opportunities and has made the most of it."

Both teams sat the majority of their star players, including their starting quarterbacks — Arizona's Kyler Murray and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.

Ravens back quarterback Tyler Huntley had another solid game and completed 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Huntley's favorite target was likely Likely, who caught an 8-yard score that boosted the lead to 10-0 late in the first half.

"Really, just the next-play mentality," Likely said. "Every time I wake and go to practice, go into games, I just always think about that play that I'm in and then the next play. Because you never know when anything is going to happen in a play, and I just give my all every play.”

The Ravens got stellar play from several other rookies.

Sixth-round pick Tyler Badie led the team with 34 yards on 12 carries. He also caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Brown that boosted the lead to 17-3.

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Raleigh Webb caught a 38-yard scoring pass from Brown that rounded out the Ravens scoring. Rookie punter Jordan Stout kicked the extra point.

First-round pick Kyle Hamilton saved a touchdown by breaking up a pass in the end zone. Damarion Williams, a cornerback taken in the fourth round, had an interception.

However, rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones left in the second half with a hyperextended knee. Jones has also played well throughout the preseason.

"I feel like we got the best rookie class in all of the 32 [teams]," Likely said. "I feel the bond we have in the locker room, even off the field, is unique. When Tyler [Badie] scored, we all celebrated. When Raleigh [Webb] scored, we all celebrated. Even after Jordan [Stout]’s punt to put them down in the 15-[yard line], we were jumping and celebrating with Jordan. Because at the end of the day, it’s just the love you want to show your teammates.

"Whether good play or bad play, you got to always cheer them up and let them know of that next-play mentality. Especially [as] rookies playing in the preseason on their first NFL stage, first away game, you just need that. And having your brother do that is going to help.”

Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley, who played for the Ravens for the past two seasons, went 18 of 34 for 229 yards and two interceptions.