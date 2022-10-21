Skip to main content

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald Fully Focused on Finishing the Game

Baltimore Ravens have squandered leads late.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's no secret that the Ravens have to play better in the fourth quarter.

These late-game collapses are a big reason the team is 3-3.

The goal this week heading into the crucial AFC North matchup with the Cleveland Browns is finishing the game strongly. 

"My message to the guys is, ‘Hey, we’re in the fight, guys – we're in it," Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. "Let’s just keep battling, keep grinding it out and take it one play at a time.’ Obviously, the fourth-quarter touchdowns – definitely, obviously – it's a point of emphasis; everybody can see that. 

"But I don’t think it’s some secret Illuminati, Level 33 thing out there of [there being] some secret thing that we need to do. I think it’s just a take it one play at a time."

Baltimore is the 39th team in NFL history to hold a double-digit lead in each of its first six games, but the only of those squads not to have a winng record, according to ESPN.

The Ravens allowed the Dolphins to score 28 points in the fourth quarter for a stunning 42-38 win.

Last week, the Raven allowed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to the Giants in a 24-20 setback. 

The Ravens are looking to play much better in the final minutes against Cleveland. 

"When you see us execute it [with] all 11 guys at the same time trusting one another, the results have been good, so that’s the emphasis – ‘Hey, trust the guy next you. Take it one play at a time," Macdonald said. "Take a deep breath, and the plays will come. We’ll get the stops we need.’”

