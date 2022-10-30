Report: Ravens Running Back Gus Edwards Has 'Minor' Injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got some good news when they learned that running back Gus Edwards suffered just a "minor" hamstring injury in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report by the NFL Network.

Edwards will reportedly miss a week or so if he is sidelined at all.

"Gus is unique," coach John Harbaugh said. "Gus is kind of a one-of-a-kind kind of guy, back-wise. He’s a downhill guy, he covers a lot of ground, he gets his pads down, he can make cuts. He’s unique; he’s his own kind of guy. Every back has a different style, and Gus’ style is very valuable to us.”

The Ravens running attack has been revitalized by the return of Edwards, who missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Edwards ran for a team-high 66 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns in his season debut in a 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

In the following game against the Buccaneers, Edwards led the team again with 65 yards on 11 carries before leaving in the second half with the injury.

The Ravens struggled in short-yardage situations before Edwards returned to the lineup. His size (6-feet-1, 238 pounds) creates matchup problems for defenders.

On the season, Edwards is averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

“All that power – we've been missing that a lot," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "We’ve got a lot of ‘scat’ backs, fast, elusive backs, but he [Gus Edwards] can do both. But we’ve been missing the power, and it showed today. He was hitting the holes and getting like five yards a carry sometimes.

"It meant a lot to us to have him back, too, because we missed him, too. He didn’t just miss the game; we missed him, as well."