Ravens Select Offensive Lineman in First Round in Latest Mock Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will depth to the offensive line with their first-round pick in this year's NFL, according to the latest prediction by The Draft Bible, a Sports Illustrated team channel.

Despite signing free-agent Kevin Zeitler to start at right guard, the Ravens could look to add a tackle with the Orlando Brown situation still unsettled, Brown has requested to play left tackle, but Ronnie Stanley is entrenched at that position in Baltimore.

As a result, the Ravens will take Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins with the 27th overall pick, according to Zack Patraw. Jenkins also has the versatility to play guard.

"Many Ravens fans want to see their team draft a wide receiver with their first pick, but with a deep class of receivers, the Ravens should look elsewhere," Patraw said. "Here they take Teven Jenkins out of Oklahoma State, who provides them with a strong tackle with the traits to make a great guard. Wherever Jenkins plays, he has the potential and the skill to contribute early in his career."

Other Picks

The Ravens will satisfy their need for a pass rush in the second by selecting Texas outside linebacker Joseph Ossai. Baltimore lost three outside linebackers to free agency this offseason — Matthew Judon, Jihad Ward and Yannick Ngakoue. "The Ravens move to the defensive side of the ball with their second-round pick and select the Texas Longhorn's versatile linebacker, Joseph Ossai," Patraw wrote. "Ossai has the ability to rush from a defensive end position or a 3-4 outside linebacker position. He has proven to be reliable in coverage and can be used all over on defense. This type of player is exactly what the Ravens need."

Baltimore will take a much-needed wide receiver in the third round with Nico Collins from Michigan, according to Draft. Bible. The Ravens are looking to boost a passing attack that ranked 32nd in the NFL last year. "The Michigan wide receiver is exactly what the Baltimore Ravens should look to add in the 2021 NFL Draft. Nico Collins is a big-bodied receiver that can win vertically and above the rim," Patraw wrote. "He's a quality athlete and is what the Ravens have been lacking over the past many years. Pairing Collins with Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins will make for an even more dangerous passing attack for Lamar Jackson."

The Ravens will add depth in the secondary in the fourth round with TCU defensive back Ar'Darius Washington, who is a bit undersized (5-foot-8, 179 pounds) but has toughness. "The secondary for the Ravens is missing a key piece of their defense," Patraw wrote. "They don't have that strong safety/nickel versatility that is becoming such a key role in an NFL defense. Ar'Darius Washington, despite his size, plays with a lot of strength and power that teams have looked for in their physical defensive backs. Washington packs a punch in a small frame and provides the speed and coverage ability to be a versatile player on the Ravens defense."

In a surprise move, Baltimore will draft quarterback Jamie Newman, who transferred from Wake Forest to Georgia. "With Robert Griffin III not on the roster anymore, landing an athletic quarterback to compete for backup duties behind Jackson will be vital," Patraw wrote. "Jamie Newman is that guy. He's extremely athletic with an underrated arm. Newman played his entire career at Wake Forest before controversially opting out after transferring to Georgia. It'll be interesting to see how he translates to the NFL."