Ravens Look to Higher Power in Close Games

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh has always been a man of faith.

So, he has not ruled out some divine intervention when it comes to his team's uncanny comebacks this season.

The Ravens rallied again in the fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bears 16-13 in Week 11.

Baltimore (7-3) is the fourth team in the last 40 seasons to have five or more fourth-quarter comeback wins in their first 10 games, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

"Those things are sometimes beyond our control," Harbaugh said. "I've said this, I've texted this, it's funny, I get like 160 some, 170 texts when we win. I've got a lot of friends when we win. I get about, I don't know, 20, maybe 10, maybe five sometimes when we don't win because they say, ‘I don't want to bother you.’ I appreciate that, too, to be honest. What I texted back was something my brother texted me, enjoy the incredible, and only God does things like this. I'm not afraid to stand up here and say that. We keep fighting. We keep persevering. We keep responding. Your responsibility is the response. Keep responding to whatever turmoil you face, and this is just football, but it's kind of a metaphor.

"And you keep responding, and then you let God do the rest. I really believe He's got your back. He's there for you. People can take that – whatever belief system you have, what other way can you look at it? You do your best. You do your best and see what happens.”

Sometimes, a wing and a prayer are all you need.