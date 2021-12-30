Ravens Looking to Snap Longest Losing Streak Since 2016

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are in the midst of a four-game losing streak for just the second time under John Harbaugh.

Baltimore was within one score of winning three of those games, losing by one point to Pittsburgh, two points to Cleveland, and one point to Green Bay. The Ravens were blown out by the Bengals, 41-21, last week.

Baltimore's only other four-game losing streak under Harbaugh came in 2016 when the team finished 8-8.

The Ravens (8-7) lost a franchise-record nine in a row in 2007, which was Brian Billick's last season as the head coach. They finished 5-11 and Harbaugh took over the following season.

Baltimore faces a tough test this week against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4).

However, history is on the Ravens' side.

The Ravens have won 13 of the last 14 games vs. teams from the NFC, with the only defeat coming against the Packers two weeks ago. 7

The Ravens lead the all-time series, 5-2, against the Rams, winning four straight. Under Coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 3-0 against the Rams.

“Everybody is ready to try to come out and win this game," Ravens center Bradley Bozeman said. "We’re excited to get to work today. We’re excited to get to work the rest of this week. We’re just going to continue to prepare and continue to do the things that we need to do to be able to put ourselves in a good situation at the end of the game, when the clock strikes zero, because these guys are nothing but a bunch of fighters. Guys fight until the end; they don’t give up. No matter what the score is, no matter how much time is left on the clock, guys continue to fight.

"That’s what we’re going to continue to do until the end of this season. So, we’re just going to continue to compete and do the things we need to do to try to win these football games.”