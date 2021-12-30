Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ravens Looking to Snap Longest Losing Streak Since 2016

    Baltimore plays Rams in Week 17.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are in the midst of a four-game losing streak for just the second time under John Harbaugh.

    Baltimore was within one score of winning three of those games, losing by one point to Pittsburgh, two points to Cleveland, and one point to Green Bay. The Ravens were blown out by the Bengals, 41-21, last week. 

    Baltimore's only other four-game losing streak under Harbaugh came in 2016 when the team finished 8-8. 

    The Ravens (8-7) lost a franchise-record nine in a row in 2007, which was Brian Billick's last season as the head coach. They finished 5-11 and Harbaugh took over the following season. 

    Baltimore faces a tough test this week against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4). 

    Read More

    However, history is on the Ravens' side. 

    The Ravens have won 13 of the last 14 games vs. teams from the NFC, with the only defeat coming against the Packers two weeks ago. 7 

    The Ravens lead the all-time series, 5-2, against the Rams, winning four straight. Under Coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 3-0 against the Rams.

    “Everybody is ready to try to come out and win this game," Ravens center Bradley Bozeman said. "We’re excited to get to work today. We’re excited to get to work the rest of this week. We’re just going to continue to prepare and continue to do the things that we need to do to be able to put ourselves in a good situation at the end of the game, when the clock strikes zero, because these guys are nothing but a bunch of fighters. Guys fight until the end; they don’t give up. No matter what the score is, no matter how much time is left on the clock, guys continue to fight. 

    "That’s what we’re going to continue to do until the end of this season. So, we’re just going to continue to compete and do the things we need to do to try to win these football games.”

    bj7yficcumlkb1cvgegx
    News

    Ravens Looking to Snap Longest Losing Streak Since 2016

    18 seconds ago
    2A4A1654
    News

    Ravens O-Line Preparing for Hurricane Donald

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17386333
    News

    Tight End Mark Andrews On Verge of Breaking Ravens Receiving Record

    3 hours ago
    lamar-jackson-rams-ravens
    News

    Lamar Jackson Practices for First Time in More Than Two Weeks

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17345139
    News

    Ravens Get Key Players Back for Rams Game

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_13712650
    News

    Week 17: Ravens Vs. Rams Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17412256
    News

    Ravens Week 17 Power Rankings Roundup

    Dec 28, 2021
    usatsi_16612993
    News

    Ravens Hope to Have Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley Back for Rams in Week 17

    23 hours ago