Ravens Need to Solidify Left Tackle After Latest Injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Ravens had another left tackle go down with an injury.

This will hasten the need for Ronnie Stanley to get back in the lineup.

Ja'Wuan James suffered another Achilles injury in Week 1 against the New York Jets in the second quarter. The Ravens moved the versatile Pat Mekari into that role and he performed well.

However, there is not much depth behind Staney and Meklari on the roster.

"James has a torn Achilles; it’s the same one," coach John Harbaugh said. "It’s a little bit of a different tear; it’s off the bone. It’s not the one that is mid-tendon. So, he’s determined, and he says he’s in a way better place than he was last time, and he’s determined to come back in time. "

Photo: Baltimore Ravens

James certainly will not be back in 2022.

Stanley is still dealing with the effects of an ankle injury he suffered in 2020. The Ravens did not want to rush him back into the lineup and risk further damage.

Stanley was back at practice last week but there doesn't appear any set timeline for his return.

The Ravens need Mekari to hold down the position until Stanley can get back in the lineup.

Nonetheless, it's a precarious position and the team might need to sign a free agent or even make a trade to add depth at left tackle. It's too important of a position to leave in the balance.

The Ravens have created more salary-cap space by renegotiating a couple of contracts of players on the current roster, so they do have some flexibility to make a move.